Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is seeking a second opinion on his knee injury, according to Tony Massarotti of 98.5 The Sports Hub and Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Irving was ruled out for Tuesday night's game at the TD Garden against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which marked the fourth straight game that he's missed.

Irving last played on March 11 against the Indiana Pacers and finished with seven points, four rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes of action. He is averaging 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Gordon Hayward remains out and is unlikely to return this season. Guard Marcus Smart is out six to eight weeks after undergoing thumb surgery. Jaylen Brown continues to deal with a concussion that was sustained on March 8.

The Celtics are 47–23 on the season and sit in second place in the Eastern Conference.