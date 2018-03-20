There are less than two weeks until the Final Four and less than a month until the door slams shut on the NBA’s regular season. Players are already declaring for the draft. Teams are compiling intel. What does that mean for you, dedicated draft enthusiast? It means it’s time to dive deeper. For the first time, The Crossover’s Front Office has expanded its Big Board from 60 players to 80, providing a more in-depth look at the prospect landscape, from lottery-level talents and underclassmen facing stay-or-go decisions to potential role players and fringe prospects fighting to crack the second round.

At this point, the big picture is amorphous, but the pool of potentially available talent has largely settled. The NCAA tournament is always a great opportunity for prospects to gain exposure with positive play, but also rarely teaches scouts anything they don’t already know. While a large number of players have been eliminated, it‘s still much easier to help than hurt yourself during March. So while players like Deandre Ayton and Jaren Jackson had their weaknesses laid bare in the tourney, keep calm: they’re more likely to simply reinforce any pre-existing opinions than suddenly create new ones at this point in the season.

Players have until April 22—an entire month—to declare for the draft, with or without an agent. Those who opt for the latter have until May 30 to pull out. And based on intel and the predraft process, we’ll continue to update our rankings regularly, from now all the way until June.

As a reminder, while our Mock Draft aims to project what the draft might look like on a given day of the season and factors in team needs, the Big Board serves as our own point of reference to project draft value and ranges within the available prospect pool. These rankings are based on our own evaluations and conversations with NBA scouts, and establishes how we'd rate players in a vacuum without team context. (Note: Rankings and stats last updated March 19).

1. DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 260 pounds | Age: 19 | Last Big Board: 1

Stats: 20.1 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 1.9 BPG

Elite physical tools, soft touch at the rim and a promising jump shot make Ayton a tantalizing prospect and the likely top pick. He’s solidified his spot over the course of the season (where he’s been on this board since the beginning), and while Arizona’s shocking tournament exit displayed a few of his weaknesses, it will be difficult for teams to pass up on a talent of his caliber atop the draft. Ayton’s sheer size is a matchup problem for most any defender, and he’s still at the early stages of tapping into his athletic ability. He checks essentially every offensive box for his position: he has soft touch, can face up or play with his back to the basket, his midrange shot projects nicely to the perimeter, and he’s also a sound passer out of double-teams. While defensively he struggled at times this season, remember he was often asked to defend much smaller forwards in Arizona’s scheme, losing much of his size advantage and hampering his opportunity to consistently improve as a team defender. He made progress, and with his nimble feet and sheer size and strength, he has the ability to be an above-average presence guarding the basket. It’s extremely rare to find a 7-footer with his array of gifts, and Ayton is just scratching the surface.

2. Luka Doncic, G, Real Madrid

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last: 2

Stats (All competitions): 15.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.5 APG

Doncic has missed most of March with a thigh injury and had some scoring struggles toward the end of February, but there’s little question as to his readiness for the next level. He will be the most proven player in the draft bar none, with an outstanding résumé in the Euroleague and ACB and having led Slovenia to last summer’s Eurobasket title. Doncic is most comfortable as a lead guard, should become a consistent threat from outside, makes his teammates better as a passer and reads the floor beyond his years. He will face an adjustment to the speed of NBA defenses, and his lack of elite explosiveness and burst will be nitpicked as the draft gets closer. Doncic is an ideal fit for the perimeter-oriented league and should have a long, productive NBA career, whether or not he becomes a star.

3. Marvin Bagley III, F/C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last: 3

Stats: 21.2 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 61.3% FG

Bagley has been one of college basketball’s most productive players from start to finish this season, utilizing his athletic mismatch to score in the paint and manufacturing easy baskets on the offensive glass at an elite clip. His success is all the more impressive when you consider he reclassified—he should have been a high school senior, and instead he averaged a double-double at Duke. That has to be a factor when considering his weaknesses—he’s extremely left-hand dominant, his jump shot is still developing, and he doesn't make much of an impact on defense. It’s easy to nitpick his game given his lofty expectations, but Bagley is far from a finished product. He can be a force if he puts it all together. Drafting him is betting on talent to find a way.

4. Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Michigan State | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Last: 7

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.0 BPG

Although Jackson’s struggles were exacerbated in postseason play, he exceeded expectations this season and has likely played himself into the top five. His shot blocking numbers (5.5 per-40) are off the charts, and teams are intrigued by has ability to protect the rim and defend in space while also being able to space the floor (39.6% from three). He has nice touch with both left and right and flashed developing perimeter skills, though his jumper mechanics are a bit odd. He’s more lanky and agile than he is bouncy, but some of his issues playing in traffic should be mitigated as he gets stronger. At this point, he appears far from NBA-ready, both from a maturity and an experience standpoint, but the upside is certainly high.

5. Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last: 4

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.7 BPG

All-league defensive potential is the center of Bamba’s appeal, and while Texas’s season wound up a disappointment, he’s shown plenty of ability and held steady as a top selection. It’s rare to find players with his raw ability to contest and block most any shot, given his exceptional length. Scouts have questioned Bamba’s competitiveness and toughness on the inside, and his offensive game is highly unfinished. He’s so impactful on the other end that he may not need to evolve much as a scorer to be valuable. How much weight he can add to his slender frame could determine a lot. But Bamba’s long-term upside as a team’s defensive backbone is substantial.

6. Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: 5

Stats (2016 U18 FIBA Americas): 15.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.4 APG

While he’s still ticketed as an early selection, Porter’s draft situation remains in a bit of flux. His brief late-season comeback from back surgery ultimately raised more questions than answers. Predictably, Porter looked stiff and out of shape in his two games back, and he now enters workout season with a bit more to prove from a health and athleticism standpoint. His offensive skill set is well-rounded, but any lingering mobility issues dim his upside on both ends of the floor. But three-point shooting and ball skills are at a premium, and Porter still has both. How he chooses to handle the predraft process—and who he works out for—is worth monitoring closely.

7. Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 260 | Age: 18 | Last: 10

Stats: 13.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.1 BPG

Now rather solidly locked in as a Top 10 selection, Carter has been a productive, stabilizing force for Duke. He’s made a massive impact on the glass even with Marvin Bagley alongside him and is a better athlete than he gets credit for. Though he can be overshadowed by his teammates, by many statistical measures Carter has been just as good or better. He’s polished and heady as a scorer and can space the floor some as a shooter, a skill that should develop nicely. What may hold Carter back long-term is a lack of elite explosiveness, as he occasionally struggles to gather off two feet and score against longer defenders around the basket. But his impressive skill level, passing and on-court feel should help him find an NBA fit, and a different system might unlock more of his skills.

8. Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 9

Stats: 18.0 PPG, 1.6 SPG, 44.2% 3FG

Viewed as one of the safer prospects in the draft, Bridges couples great defensive instincts and ability with quality three-point shooting. While he sometimes struggles to create his own shot off the dribble, a second half three-point barrage in a NCAA tournament blowout of Kansas was a nice reminder that Bridges possesses some offensive upside. His NBA fit as a supporting piece should be similar, and his impactful perimeter defense is a safe bet to translate thanks to his 7’0” wingspan and ability to guard several positions. There’s not a team in the league that can’t use a player with his strengths, and he should be ready to contribute sooner than later.

9. Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma | Freshman

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 6

Stats: 27.4 PPG, 8.8 APG, 36.1% 3FG

Young’s season took a hard turn in February, as Big 12 opposition began to figure him out and key on his (and his team’s) weaknesses. While his production still pops and his season remains impressive, lofty public perception somewhat overtook the realty of how his game projects in the NBA. Young’s deep shooting range and intelligent use of ball screens open up space for his creative dribble penetration, and turning Oklahoma into an elite offensive team for a large stretch of the season was no small feat. His change of pace and variety of moves help offset a lack of elite physical attributes, but he’s not going be able to adequately defend most opponents and it’s unclear if his late-season slump had to do with physical issues handling the workload. The key is whether you buy Young’s distinct strengths translating, and to what degree his poor shot selection is habitual or a byproduct of team environment. He clearly has the offensive talent to play in the league, but the gap between him and the other top guards has narrowed.

10. Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 8

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 44.4% FG

While Knox hasn’t been able to consistently take over games for Kentucky, he remains a projectable long-term piece with a lot of ability. He fits the bill athletically on the wing and as a rebounder, and looks well-suited for a combo forward role as he improves his perimeter skills. Knox’s jumper can be streaky, but his struggles appear confidence-based at times. He needs to improve his handle and embrace defense a bit more, but has made huge strides since November and has the type of malleable talent most teams will be happy to develop. He takes projection, but he’s a worthy lottery pick.

11. Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: 15

Stats: 17.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 36.4% 3FG

It wasn’t all his fault, but Michigan State’s collapse against Syracuse’s 2–3 zone underscored Bridges’s issues as a shot creator. He’s a well-built, powerful athlete and has made strides as a jump shooter. Due to his average ball-handling his best NBA position is probably power forward, despite the fact he’s built more like a two length-wise. On the wing, he’s mostly a spot-up threat and straight-line driver, but sliding down in smaller lineups he’d be better-positioned to utilize his athleticism. Defensively, he could be much better given his quickness and has never been a true standout. Will Bridges remake himself from a finesse scorer into a high-energy glue guy? That’s probably the NBA role that will be waiting for him, and if he’s willing to do it, he could certainly help a team.

12. Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 11

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 33.6% 3FG

There’s no doubting Sexton’s talent as a scorer: Alabama’s season effectively showcased his ability to attack the basket, play through contact and fill up a box score. He’s athletically impressive, can get downhill off the bounce and is unafraid of the moment. Where he struggles is making others better, and while some of that is a byproduct of the Tide’s lack of offensive structure, there’s some concern among teams about the selfish nature of his play. Sexton came in with a reputation as an elite defender, but averaged less than a steal per game, and his focus on that end often wavered. The big question here is less about talent and more about makeup, and whether he’s better suited to run a team full-time, or provide scoring punch off the bench. Regardless, he’ll have a chance to be the first guard drafted in June.

13. Robert Williams III, C, Texas A&M | Sophomore

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 13

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.6 BPG

Though Williams was a difference-maker in helping A&M to the Sweet 16, his talent level has never been in question. He will need to convince teams he can be a consistent force. As a rebounder, there’s little concern: Williams plays above the rim as easily as anyone and can go win basically any 50-50 ball he wants, which builds in a nice NBA floor. Still, for a guy with his gifts, Williams should have been tallying up more easy baskets—he wasn’t ever the focal point of the offense, but on some level shouldn’t need to be. He’s limited outside eight feet, but when penciled into a Clint Capela-type NBA role, he makes a lot of sense. He has upside for the right team.

14. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 20

Stats: 14.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 1.7 SPG

Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the quickest studies in college basketball this season and has taken his game up a notch in March, looking like a more-realized version of the tentative-but-gifted player we saw in the fall. He’s playing with a ton of confidence, and has an unorthodox but effective off-the-dribble game, blending hesitations and dribble fakes to create space for himself to attack. His jumper is passable but not quite consistent yet. He’s unselfish and has made his teammates better, and while not a physical specimen, Gilgeous-Alexander has a good understanding of on-court angles as he probes defenses. Long enough to stick with either guard position, he has terrific hands, length and timing as a defender. He’s put together a nice case for a lottery selection.

15. Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami | Freshman

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 12

Stats: 11.5 PPG, 41.5% FG, 34.6% 3FG

It was an uneven freshman season from Walker, who dealt with a meniscus tear over the summer, eventually overcame the setback and had a good stretch in conference play, but still cut an underwhelming figure at times. On pure talent and potential, he’s worthy of a lottery pick. His confidence has been all over the place, but he’s a terrific athlete with a good build and nice-looking jumper, and has the potential to become a useful defender. There’s a case for Walker to return to school, play a full, healthy season and fight for a top 10 spot in a weaker 2019 draft. But he‘s looking at guaranteed money if he goes now.

16. Troy Brown, G/F, Oregon | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 14

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.2 APG

Brown’s tools are readily apparent: he’s got size, ball-handling ability and can grab-and-go off the glass. His three-point shooting was mediocre this season (1.6 SPG), but the rest of his skill set translates in a fairly clear-cut manner. His production this season didn’t line up with that, but he’s young for his class and offers a lot to work with. His overall aggressiveness leaves something to be desired, and he disappeared from games a bit too often. Brown played point guard in high school and isn’t a lead scorer at his core, but he has work to do as far as making himself a real offensive threat. His talent level and versatility make him a worthwhile piece to develop.

17. Daniel Gafford, C, Arkansas | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last: 16

Stats: 11.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.1 BPG

After arriving at Arkansas under the national radar, Gafford put together an unexpectedly impressive freshman season, showing enough as a shot-blocker and rim-runner to put him in the one-and-done conversation. He’s lanky and a powerful leaper off two feet, capable of dunks you don’t see every day and possessing a lot of potential as a weak-side rim protector. Gafford’s offensive skills are rudimentary, and he often struggles to protect the ball while trying to finish—he won’t be able to get by on athleticism alone. But his mobility is especially interesting from a defensive standpoint, he generally plays hard, and appears to be a clear NBA fit as he matures physically.

18. Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette High School (Louisiana)

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 19 | Last: 18

Stats (2016–17 HS): 25.7 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 6.0 BPG

Although Robinson will have had a year off from competitive basketball and enter the draft with no experience beyond high school, his lanky frame, athleticism and shot-blocking ability are definite NBA tools.The big question is what else he’ll bring to the table. Once Robinson gets into team workouts we’ll have a much better read on his situation: he physically jumps off the page with a 7’3” wingspan, but there have been questions about his feel for the game in the past, and teams have concerns about his off-court situation. His draft range is wide, but he’s a first-round talent.

19. Dzanan Musa, G/F, KK Cedevita

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18 | Last: 17

Stats (All competitions): 11.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 47.5% FG

Musa is a score-first wing who hangs his hat on pull-up jumpers and a crafty game. He’s a highly experienced prospect and has earned a large chunk of playing time for Cedevita, shooting the ball at a strong clip this season. Word is that he’s extremely motivated to make it in the NBA. He’s an improving playmaker with a solid feel, but can be ball-dominant and isn’t an elite creator off the dribble. Still, he’s advanced in a lot of ways for his age and has been on NBA radars for some time. His thin frame will pose a challenge, particularly when attacking the basket. He lacks ideal length, has a bit of a hunched posture and isn’t much of a man-to-man defender, either. But Musa’s natural ability to put the ball in the basket helps set him apart as the top international prospect behind Luka Doncic.

20. Anfernee Simons, G, IMG Academy | HS Senior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 18 | Last: 22

Stats (2017 UnderArmour Association): 15.3 PPG, 41.4% 3FG

NBA scouts continue to do their homework on Simons, who turns 19 in June, is completing a postgrad season and plans to test the draft waters before deciding whether to attend college. He will play at the Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic in April, which will be a major opportunity to solidify his draft range. He’s a springy, quick-twitch athlete who is more of a combo guard at this stage of his development, but undersized to play shooting guard, which is probably a more natural spot. He’s at his best when he’s aggressive and attacking the basket, and is a promising shooter. He needs to get stronger and establish himself as a defender, but has a solid chance to be a first-round pick off upside. He’ll be a long-term project if he comes out.

21. Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 19

Stats: 20.0 PG, 7.7 RPG, 3.5 APG

Hutchison took a nice step forward statistically this season while operating as a heavy offensive focal point for the Broncos (he used a whopping one-third of their possessions). He won’t be asked to do that in the NBA, but he has a number of strengths that make him an appealing prospect who could potentially spend time at three positions. Hutchison has a well-rounded game, able to attack the rim on straight-line drives, impact the glass and find gaps in the defense as an off-ball threat. He’s big enough to play the wing or potentially slide down to play the four. He doesn’t create especially well off the dribble and has to keep improving as a shooter, but he belongs in the first-round picture.

22. Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga | Sophomore

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: 42

Stats: 11.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 57.5% FG

Though his draft decision may not be clear-cut from the outside looking in, if Hachimura tests the waters, he can expect heavy first-round interest. Teams view him as someone with immense potential to grow, though not a sure thing. He’s thick and athletic with long arms and was productive as a slasher and rebounder while playing less than half of his team’s minutes this season. He has upside on both sides of the ball thanks to his tools. Hachimura’s three-point shot was essentially non-existent this season, but his jumper doesn’t look broken. If he stays in school, he should be the guy next season, but if he comes out, odds are he’ll be a hot commodity.

23. Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College | Junior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: 20.7 PPG, 3.3 APG, 40.9% 3FG

An All-ACC campaign has placed Robinson squarely in the conversation as a potential first-rounder. He can play either on or off the ball and score at all three levels. He excels at creating his own shot off the dribble, with a great change-of-speed element and shake to his game, and should be able to provide useful supporting offense to an NBA backcourt. He’s not an upper-tier athlete, but has a lot going for him skill-wise. The productivity (he had a 46-point game against Notre Dame) sets him apart from many other guards in this range.

24. Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Junior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last: 43

Stats: 20.3 PPG, 5.8 APG, 42.9% 3FG

A major riser in conference play, Holiday was impressive as a distance shooter and facilitator and looks suited to play a backup point guard role in the NBA. He’s a bit small and can only defend one position, but competes defensively and should be able to at least hold his own. Holiday is more of a scorer than a setup man, and he struggles getting downhill into the paint around defenders at times, which limits his upside on some level. He’s a fairly safe choice to eventually give you something, and the fact he has two older brothers in the NBA doesn’t hurt at all.

25. Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 245 | Age 19 | Last: 38

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.2 BPG

One of the most athletic bigs in college basketball, Fernando has impressed scouts with his immense physical potential and played his way into first-round consideration. He’s still extremely raw, but his reported 7'4" wingspan, impressive mobility switching onto ball-handlers and ability to elevate around the basket are all eye-catching. A native of Angola, Fernando was often in foul trouble this season and didn’t see the lion’s share of playing time until the last month or so. He’s more skilled than was able to show, with some range on his jumper and ability to handle the ball. There’s not a huge sample size to work with here, but he’s in good position to test the waters.

26. Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 28

Stats: 15.1 PPG, 1.7 SPG, 41.1% 3FG

Although he doesn’t possess starry upside, Thomas has leveraged his length as a legitimate perimeter stopper and has made a strong case for himself as a useful role player in the pros. While limited as a creator off the dribble, Thomas has been an efficient scorer all season and continues to make jumpers at a convincing clip. He’s a smart passer and understands how to play off others, rarely forcing shots There’s safety in his skill set, which should translate nicely to the perimeter-oriented NBA game.

27. Rawle Alkins, G/F, Arizona | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 23

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Alkins was on the first-round cusp a year ago, and should receive looks in this range again despite a tough year for Arizona. Statistically, he didn’t take the step forward many hoped, but there’s a case to be made for context limiting his contributions. Breaking his foot early in the season made it more difficult to work into prime playing shape (and likely hampered him some defensively), and the Wildcats’ constant use of two-big lineups limited the space for him to slash to the basket. Alkins’ energy and versatility on the wing remained useful, and his willingness to play hard and contribute to winning within his relatively confined role should be seen as positives. He needs to improve as a three-point shooter, and assuaging concerns in the predraft process will be key for him.

28. Bruce Brown Jr., G, Miami | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 24

Stats: 11.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.0 APG

After entering the season as a fringe lottery pick, Brown ended up in about the worst-case scenario: he was underwhelming through the end of January, then missed the rest of the season with a foot injury. Given he was already old for his class, the lack of progression was frustrating. His athleticism, size and defensive-minded game remain good selling points for a combo guard, but he needs to convince people his three-point shooting can swing closer to last season (34.7%) than this year’s poor 26.7% mark. He’s still an interesting complementary player, and will have a chance to redeem himself in the predraft process.

29. Jontay Porter, C, Missouri | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Last: 31

Stats: 9.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.2 APG

While Michael Porter’s season ended up a wash, his younger brother burst onto the scene in his stead and is tracking as a late first or early second-round selection right now and appears likely to come out this year. He has range out to three and is a quality passer and rebounder. As a screener and short-roll playmaker, Porter has definite appeal. He will end up as the youngest player in this draft class, which works in his favor after displaying an impressive amount of offensive skill and feel. The key for him is developing his body, which leaves something to be desired but has time to physically mature given his relative age. It’s unclear how high his athletic ceiling really is, but there’s not much knocking the skill set.

30. De'Andre Hunter, F, Virginia | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: 9.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 38.2% 3FG

Hunter was Virginia‘s most versatile player this season, and his absence after breaking his hand in practice certainly didn’t help as the Cavs’ tourney run came to a close in embarrassing fashion. It also won’t help him when it comes to the predraft process, as he’ll miss a large chunk of workout opportunities. Hunter is a terrific multi-positional defender and has upside as a shooter and slasher that gets hidden somewhat in his team’s system. So while there’s a case for him to stay and make a run at the first round next year while healthy, there’s not a huge guarantee his role expands. Bets are on him sticking at UVA, but some scouts viewed him as a legitimate Top 40 prospect pre-injury. He’s facing an interesting decision.

31. De’Anthony Melton, G, USC | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 32

Stats (2016–17): 8.3 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.9 SPG

Melton missed the season due to USC’s prolonged investigation into his eligibility, but can finally begin re-establishing his value in predraft workouts. The mix of defensive toughness and athletic playmaking he showed as a freshman should keep him in first-round conversations. Melton’s steal and block rate last year were impressive, and the key is rounding out his offensive skill set to a palatable level. The state of Melton’s jumper remains questionable, but his energy, smarts and physicality (a 6'8" wingspan helps him harry opposing ball-handlers) are bankable strengths.

32. Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 33

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 5.2 APG, 44.2% 3FG

Wichita State bowed out early in the tournament, but Shamet remains a quality prospect as a perimeter scorer and facilitator. He’s not very explosive or quick, but his blend of size, handle and three-point shooting help set him apart from other available point guards. His ability to catch and shoot as well as pull up makes him a constant perimeter threat, and he might be able to run off screens and do damage at the next level as well. This helps offset his average athleticism, which precludes him from consistently attacking all the way to the rim. He competes defensively and has the chops to follow in the footsteps of former Shockers Fred Van Vleet and Ron Baker, both of whom have carved out NBA niches. It’s worth nothing Shamet has suffered serious injuries in both of his feet.

33. Grayson Allen, SG, Duke | Senior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 30

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 4.6 APG, 38.3% 3FG

Allen has come back on nicely toward the end of the season, and remains a fairly safe option in this range to provide toughness, shooting and secondary ball-handling. He’s a good athlete and has proven over time he can make difficult shots off the dribble and catch. His offensive role was somewhat reduced this season, but he’s done a solid job spelling Trevon Duval at point guard when necessary. He’s strong and can attack off closeouts to keep defenders honest. His athletic ability doesn’t totally translate defensively, but it’s a fair bet that his experience and competitiveness can help split the difference.

34. Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 37

Stats: 19.1 PPG, 4.7 APG, 42.0% 3FG

Although the knocks on Brunson’s average size and athleticism are valid, he checks basically every other box for a lead guard and is a good bet to add depth to someone’s backcourt. The son of former NBA guard and current Timberwolves assistant Rick Brunson, Jalen has the benefit of having grown up around the league and has an elite feel for running an offense. He relies on his considerable craft to compensate for a lack of top-flight quickness and understands how to pick his spots, change speed and direction and score the ball. Brunson is also a good three-point shooter, and his steely on-court demeanor will appeal to teams. Defensively he’ll have to work hard to cut it, but he’s too intelligent not to figure things out.

35. Devonte’ Graham, PG, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 185 | Age: 23 | Last: 39

Stats: 17.4 PPG, 7.5 APG, 40.4% 3FG

Graham is seen as a good bet to become a useful ball-handler after pulling together an undersized Kansas team full of shooters and becoming the connective tissue that makes them go. His production was consistent: he’s a capable setup man and perimeter shooter whose experience in big games will serve him well, and he does a solid job on the defensive end. Graham struggles to score in isolation and when attacking the paint, with the big red flag being a sub-40 percent clip on two-point attempts. He’s already 23, and his counting stats were somewhat inflated by hardly ever resting. He’s likely to go somewhere among the first 40 picks at this point, with the first round a possibility to the right team.

36. Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last: 27

Stats: 15.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG

Metu has NBA-level talent and has made some strides year-to-year, but hasn’t quite done enough to lock himself in as a surefire first-rounder. His good games can be head-turning, and his athleticism and tools are solid. But he’s not consistent playing with his back to the basket and sometimes shies away when the paint is packed, which hurts his rebounding. He can shoot from mid-range and has tried to play as more of a stretch big, but the results have been mixed. Metu will need to embrace a smaller role at the next level, where he’ll need a good fit to succeed.

37. Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Last: N/A

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 56.5% FG

For a completely unheralded high school recruit who won’t turn 19 until June, Smith has exceeded expectations that didn’t even exist for him when he arrived at Texas Tech. He’s among the top acrobatic leapers in college basketball and applies that to play above the rim on both ends. Smith has the agility and frame to be a solid backcourt defender, averaging more than a steal and a block per game. He shot well from distance this season, but at no real volume. The big issue is that he’s displayed very limited ability to create his own shot. He really needs another year to develop his game, but stranger things have happened. He’s shown enough that if he goes now, someone will take a chance on him.

38. Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last: 25

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG

Last season, Diallo would likely have been a first-rounder. This time around, he’s shown little to really deserve that status, save for his freakishly athletic, scattered highlights. He has begun to turn it on as a defender late in the season and remains a dynamic player in transition, where few can keep up with him. But his skill set is unrefined, his handle is loose and his offensive feel in the halfcourt is extremely limited. Still, if he falls into a draft range where there’s little to no risk, Diallo’s talent is worth a dice roll.

39. Justin Jackson, F, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: 35

Stats: 9.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.9 APG

Jackson missed most of the season with a torn labrum in his shooting shoulder, which puts him in an unenviable position and likely torpedoed his chances of going in the first round. He has an NBA body, 7'3" wingspan and real two-way potential. But the biggest question for Jackson was whether he could maintain last season’s three-point clip: his shoulder may be a valid excuse for his inconsistent early-season shooting, but the numbers (44% overall, 10–40 from three) certainly cast doubt on his eventual offensive impact. He could be better off just entering the draft, rather than risking further struggles.

40. Melvin Frazier, G/F, Tulane | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.1 SPG

A physical specimen who put together a solid individual season on an underwhelming team, Frazier has piqued NBA interest with his tools and defensive instincts. He pops from an eye-test perspective, and his potential as a versatile stopper endears him from an NBA outlook. He’s a powerful leaper and difficult to stop once he has a head of steam toward the basket. Frazier shot 38% from outside this season, but teams aren’t sold on his jumper yet and he doesn’t have an outstanding feel as a scorer. It appears he’s begun to put things together as a player, and could end up with enough interest to stay in the draft.

41. Shake Milton, G, SMU | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 21

Stats: 18.0 PPG, 4.4 APG, 43.4% 3FG

After missing the last 11 games of the season with a hand injury, Milton has a wide range of draft outcomes right now. Scouts have had three seasons to pick him apart, and he’s talented but hasn’t solidified himself as a first-rounder. That said, this was his best year at SMU, taking a step forward as a scorer without sacrificing efficiency. He’s much more comfortable on the ball than off, but has the size to theoretically play either guard position and provides spacing with a reliable jumper (he never shot below 42% in three college seasons). Milton isn’t really a dribble-breakdown guy, but has some change of pace ability. His aggressiveness and defensive contributions waver somewhat. He’ll benefit from playing a supporting role in the NBA as a shooter and ball-mover.

42. Jalen Hudson, SG, Florida | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 34

Stats: 15.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 40.4% 3FG

After transferring from Virginia Tech, Hudson found new life as a featured scorer for Florida, hitting threes at a plus-40% clip and becoming a potential specialist. He’s excelled in his role as a floor-spacer, running off of screens, pulling up off the dribble comfortably and finding ways to get to the line. It’s worth noting he’s never shot more than 67% from the foul line, oddly. He’s not an elite athlete and is likely to be limited as a playmaker and defender in the NBA, but his smooth stroke gives him a chance to make an impact.

43. Tony Carr, PG, Penn State | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Last: N/A

Stats: 19.5 PPG, 4.7 APG, 44.4% 3FG

Carr was among the Big Ten’s top guards this season, utilizing his size and a dangerous three-point shot to will a Penn State team that overachieved at times to a number of wins. He can get hot from outside and sustain it, although he has a bit of a push shot. The biggest issue is Carr’s difficulty scoring in the paint, as he’s not explosive and relies on a so-so array of floaters and creative finishes. Though he’s an able facilitator, he’s a bit in love with his jumper and tends to hunt his shot. Defensively, his average lateral quickness might also be exposed. Carr’s offensive talent is NBA-caliber, though, and he’s in position to at least test the waters.

44. Trevon Duval, PG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 29

Stats: 10.2 PPG, 5.6 APG, 1.5 SPG

It’s difficult to buy in on the Duke version of Duval, as team context has stripped away some opportunities for him to flash the drive-and-kick game he showed as a top high school recruit. He’s extremely quick, has gotten a bit better at setting up teammates and has solid defensive instincts. But his shooting woes (29.6% from three) are seen as a serious problem long-term, as defenses will be able to sag off him and crowd the paint. Duval can still be wild and turnover-prone with the ball. He’s talented, but hasn’t developed the way many expected and is in a bit of limbo as the draft is concerned.

45. Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 53

Stats: 14.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 41.7% 3FG

Cast into a supporting role on a Duke team devoid of wings, Trent has quietly done a nice job fitting in. Working mostly spotting up, spacing the floor and running in transition, Trent is a good shooter with projectable mechanics and has a solid feel for his role. He’s not wildly athletic in any way, which limits him both as a scorer and defender at the next level. But as he gets stronger, and given more opportunities to create offense, Trent should be able to progress into a capable role player. Trent could probably use another season in college to show his stuff, but with Duke set to bring in three high-end scorers in R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson, he could be in a tough position.

46. Jacob Evans, G/F, Cincinnati | Junior Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last: 56 Stats: 13.0 PPG, 1.3 SPG, 37% 3FG Evans is a tough, defensive-minded wing who’s demonstrated ability to make threes at the college level. He has the size and frame to guard a variety of players on the perimeter and is a willing defender, often setting the tone for his teammates. The upside with Evans is limited, as he’s an erratic scorer and doesn’t create offense very well, nor is he aggressive attacking the rim. He has sort of a hard, flat jumper that has given some scouts pause. Evans has the benefit of being young for his class, but doesn’t offer much upside. Teams seeking a defensive-minded pickup in the middle of the draft will give him a hard look. 47. Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech | Sophomore Height: 6'4" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: N/A Stats: 18.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 38% 3FG Okogie has declared for the draft without an agent, and he has an outside chance at the first round depending on how his predraft process shakes out. He’s plenty athletic and has some talent offensively, with a muscular build, 7'0" wingspan and good rotation on his ball. His shot selection and body language can be questionable, and he has some maturing to do, as he’s prone to mental mistakes. His feel for the game is just average. But Okogie can make tough shots and should be able to guard multiple positions. He’s still inconsistent and has a ways to go, but his tools are NBA-caliber. 48. Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV | Freshman Height: 7'0" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 26 Stats: 16.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.8 BPG Production isn’t the issue with McCoy, who dominated statistically all season in the Mountain West (albeit for a mediocre team). He’s strong and rebounds and finishes well, but his game lacks a level of offensive diversity — he’s all right hand and doesn’t have an outstanding feel for scoring. He has no true calling-card skill and at times it can look like he’s going through the motions. McCoy has the requisite size and mobility to play in the NBA, but he’s more of a traditional center, and his actual role utility in the league is fair to question. Scouts aren’t enamored with him. looks like a second-rounder at this point.

49. Rodions Kurucs, G/F, FC Barcelona

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 40

Stats (FC Barcelona B): 9.3 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 42.9% FG

Kurucs has struggled to get a foothold when it comes to playing time at Barcelona, but has the type of versatility NBA teams are looking for on the wing. He was on the first-round cusp last season before pulling out of the draft, and his mix of size, athleticism and smarts are appealing. He may have been better off coming out last year, as he’s been unable to get run with the senior team, and NBA scouts already have a feel for him. The Latvian still has some nice traits and looks like a potentially useful role player.

50. Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: N/A

Stats: 14.8 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.7% 3FG

Possessing good size for a two-guard and an array of scoring skills, Huerter is young for his class and has impressed scouts with his fundamentally sound game. He excels as a spot-up scorer, with good mechanics from outside and the ability to attack closeouts and use his height mismatch against smaller guards. He’s decently athletic, and there’s room for players in his mold to make an NBA impact. Improving defensively will help, but simply being a high-quality floor spacer with his frame and ball-moving skills is a good place to start.

51. Killian Tillie, F, Gonzaga | Sophomore

Height: 6'10 | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 47.9% 3FG

Highly skilled at 6’10” and in midst of a late-season shooting tear, Tillie has been productive as a scorer and rebounder and one of the more dangerous long-range threats in college basketball when he’s on. He’s more athletic than he looks, quick off the ground and agile enough to spend some time on the perimeter. An extremely slender build is the thing that may hold him back, as he sometimes struggles to win 50-50 balls off the glass and can have difficulties playing through contact, which limits his ability to create looks for himself. Still, the height, touch and shooting stroke are going to play.

52. Keita Bates-Diop, F, Ohio State | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 235 | Age: 22 | Last: 48

Stats: 19.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

It’s tough to ignore Bates-Diop’s production, as the Big Ten’s player of the year and a central figure in Ohio State’s resurgence. He has a deft scoring touch and has been a tough matchup for college defenders. However, his lack of explosiveness may limit him at the next level, and he’s not quite big or strong enough to play the four (despite a 7'2" wingspan) nor is he an ideal ball-handler to play the three. It’s good to consider what elements of his scoring will translate—Ohio State runs a lot of isolation plays for him in the mid-range, touches he likely won’t warrant at the next level when he no longer has a mismatch advantage. If Bates-Diop continues to shoot at a great clip from outside, he’ll have a chance at an NBA role. But his skill will have to cover for his lack of athleticism.

53. Kenrich Williams, F, TCU | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 23 | Last: 47

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.9 APG

Despite Williams’s advanced age and history of knee issues, his array of skills and physical profile make him an intriguing prospect. He wasn’t a featured scorer at TCU, but his ability to blend different types of lineups with his smarts and versatility on both ends should allow him to find a role in the NBA. He’s a good rebounder, passer and useful shooter (39.5% from three) who can slot into a variety of spots on the floor, making him a good fit for positionless schemes. His well-rounded contributions make him a potential quality role player at the next level.

54. Jevon Carter, G, West Virginia | Senior

Height: 6'2 | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 51

Stats: 17.4 PPG, 6.6 APG, 3.0 SPG

Perhaps the top on-ball defender in college hoops, Carter has proven he‘s ready to step onto an NBA court and lock up. Although nothing else truly pops about his skill set, his relentless attitude and commitment to defense will earn him opportunities. It’s not entirely projectable, but he’s been productive on offense, somewhat out of necessity based on his team’s scheme. Carter won’t light it up in the NBA, but he’s willing to move the ball, can find open teammates and knock down threes, which might be enough to keep him on the floor. He’s a fun second-round pick with a clear fit.

55. Tyus Battle, SG, Syracuse | Sophomore

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 235 | Age: 20 | Last: 49

Stats: 19.3 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 39.8% FG

Battle is a bit tricky to evaluate due to his massive role in Syracuse’s offense: his stats are inflated by the fact he never sits, and it’s hard to know if his poor shot selection is attributable to what’s asked of him, or if that’s how he’ll try to score in the NBA. He has a good frame and skill level and can score at all three levels, but isn’t a great playmaker or physical finisher and is overreliant on midrange shots. He’s not a consistent three-point shooter, either. Because of Syracuse’s 2-3 zone, it’s hard to assess his defensive impact. He’s likely a second-round pick.

56. Kevin Hervey, F, UT-Arlington | Senior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last: 46

Stats: 20.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.2 APG

A long, skilled forward, Hervey had a highly productive career at UT-Arlngton and could be a useful floor-spacer and bench scorer at the next level. He has a 7’3” wingspan and rebounds well, though isn’t overly mobile or athletic. As a result, he’s somewhat of a tweener defensively and will have to be utilized carefully to create a matchup advantage. He never shot above 34% from three in college, but his ability to do damage inside and out in a variety of situations is certainly interesting. He has a history of knee injuries that may hurt him when it comes to draft position.

57. Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA | Freshman

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: N/A

Stats: 13.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 35.2% 3FG

Although Wilkes didn’t show a ton of progression over the course of the season, he has a good frame for the NBA and some theoretical value when projecting down the line. He’s lanky and bouncy on the wing and has some shooting touch, but has issues trying to put the ball on the floor and attack the basket. Transition play is where his athletic gifts stand out. He likely needs to return to school and improve as a defender, as well as add to his offensive repertoire. More consistency and experience can go a long way with him.

58. Isaac Bonga, G/F, Fraport Skyliners

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Last: 59

Stats (German BBL): 6.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 43% FG

An oversized ball-handler and talented, instinctive passer, Bonga would be one of the youngest players in this class and has nice upside given his unusual skill set. If he had a consistent jumper we might be talking about him more in the context of the first round. He’s unselfish and has a promising skill set otherwise, with a smooth handle and the ability to cover lots of ground with long strides. Bonga is still learning the game, but is the type of high-risk, high-reward dice roll that makes a lot of sense as a potential long-term stash.

59. Goga Bitadze, C, Mega Bemax

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Last: 36

Stats (Adriatic League): 11.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.0 BPG

With a strong build and some fluidity to his game, Bitadze has been an impact player for Mega Bemax, which has helped send a number of prospects into the draft in recent years. He’s been a highly productive rebounder and shot-blocker and has pretty quick feet that help him maneuver around slower bigs. The Georgian international has also demonstrated some ability as a jump shooter. He needs seasoning, but with his physical traits and developing skill level, there’s intriguing long-term potential if he chooses to enter the draft.

60. P.J. Washington, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | Age: 19 | Last: 50

Stats: 10.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 51.4% 3FG

Washington has settled in as a member of Kentucky’s optimal frontline as the Wildcats rolled to the Sweet 16, and while he’s not lighting the world on fire statistically, he also doesn’t have a ton of holes in his skill set. He has good touch around the basket, a 7'3" wingspan and powerful leaping ability. He’s been most effective with four shooters around him, and his best NBA role might be as a small-ball five, where he can switch defensively, set screens and be utilized in the short roll. Though Washington is undersized and could end up as a defensive tweener at the next level, there’s stuff to like here.

61. Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: 14.2 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 40.3% 3FG

A skilled, though slow-footed post player, Wagner made improvements this season but remains a liability on the defensive end. His inside-out game is key to Michigan’s system, and he excels working as a screener and finishing with either hand. His game is effective, but he’s a bit clumsy at times and doesn’t get to the foul line all that often. His rebounding numbers improved significantly as a junior, but he doesn’t block shots or defend well in space, and NBA teams will surely pick on him. Wagner is getting the job done now, but has some major hurdles to clear.

62. Ray Spalding, F/C, Louisville | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last: 54

Stats: 12.3 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.7 BPG

Putting his mobility and length to good use, Spalding became Louisville’s top long-term prospect this season and will have a chance to get drafted. He’s a rebounder and shot-blocker with a decent sense of the floor, and should be able to switch some screens and make an impact on defense. He has nice touch with his right hand and some potential as a face-up shooter as his skill set evolves. Spalding’s not wildly strong or explosive, nor is he likely to become a high-scoring option, but could become a piece for someone in time.

63. Milik Yarbrough, G/F, Illinois State | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 230 | Age: 22 | Last: N/A

Stats: 16.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.8 APG

A uniquely dominant mid-major prospect, Yarbrough used a whopping 35% of the Redbirds’ possessions this season and tallied a 42.1% assist rate as their lead playmaker. He’s athletic with a large frame and defies positionality in the NBA sense, as he’s most comfortable with the ball in his hands. He’ll never have that absurd a workload again, but there’s something to be said about his feel and approach to the game, and he‘s a unique piece that could be helpful in the right role. Yarbrough has solid defensive instincts and should be a passable three-point shooter if the quality of his looks can improve. He’s an older prospect and is what he is, but could be a mismatch in certain lineups. His theoretical versatility is worth a chance.

64. Jarrey Foster, G/F, SMU | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last: 44

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.7 APG

Foster was tracking as a fringe first-round candidate before a partially torn ACL ended his season. It appears unlikely he will enter the draft at this stage, but should he test, he should find some fans around the league. He was in midst of a breakout, stepping into a bigger offensive role for the Mustangs and showcasing his versatility as a defender and scorer. He was SMU’s top rebounder and spent time at both forward spots. Foster has a history of knee issues and not being able to work out for teams doesn’t help his situation. But he’s a terrific athlete with a good feel who doesn’t need the ball to make an impact. His three-point shooting will ultimately be a major determinant in his NBA success.

65. Jarred Vanderbilt, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 52

Stats: 5.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 42.6% FG

It’s hard to get too excited over Vanderbilt, whose continued injuries have made it difficult for him to live up to the hype. He’s a good athlete and outstanding rebounder when he’s on the floor, but the rest of his skill set has been an odd fit at Kentucky, and he can get caught up forcing his own offense when he does have opportunities. Shooting has always been an issue with him, and his NBA role is also awkward at this stage. His long history of lower-body injuries will likely present red flags. Vanderbilt is best served staying in school and try to get right and making a case for himself next season.

66. Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats (French Pro A): 13.3 PPG, 4.2 APG, 38.5% 3FG

A quick, toolsy ball-handler who excels at scoring off the dribble, Okobo is an intriguing stash pick with his range of offensive skills. He has solid mechanics, good range from three and the ability to get into the paint and kick the ball out. He’s athletic enough to project at the next level, and has turned up his play a notch this season in France while handling a hefty offensive workload. A 6’8” wingspan and solid instincts give him a nice defensive ceiling as well. He will need to rein in his shot selection and turnovers, but he’s sniffing at the second round.

67. Arnoldas Kulboka, F, Capo d’Orlando

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats (All competitions): 9.24 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 38.5% 3FG

An athletic wing with shooting potential, Kulboka has nice size for a three and upside as a scorer. He needs to add weight and gain high-level experience, but makes sense as a stashable prospect. He could be a mismatch as he improves his pull-up game, as he’s comfortable putting the ball on the ground, but will need to get stronger to be able play the four. He’s a fine team defender but may not be able to stick with NBA athletes. Kulboka needs to round out his game before arriving in the NBA, but has intrigue as a perimeter specialist.

68. Vince Edwards, F, Purdue | Senior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last: 57

Stats: 14.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 40.5% 3FG

Though Edwards supplies Purdue with a bit of everything as an undersized four-man, he does nothing on an elite level, and a lack of great explosiveness and burst off the dribble precludes him from being a surefire NBA contributor. He’s a known commodity at this point, able to make open threes, rebound and handle different matchups on defense, but all of those things will be much tougher tasks in the pros. Edwards can make set threes yet isn’t a great shot-creator, which might keep him from playing small forward (though he’ll need to be able to defend both forward spots to maximize his value). Still, his experience and strengths can be a fit somewhere, and he’s draftable in the second round.

69. Svi Mykhailiuk, G/F, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: 15.0 PPG, 2.6 APG, 45.5% 3FG

Mykhailiuk took a nice step forward as a senior and became a pivotal player for Kansas, finally delivering on his promise. He’s not very athletic and doesn’t have a ton of game off the bounce, but he can really shoot the ball and will have an opportunity to redeem his poor showing during last year’s pre-draft process. Physically, the deck is stacked against him as he lacks ideal length for his position and struggles to keep up with quicker and stronger wings. He’s only 20, but there’s not a ton of upside with him unless his jump shooting becomes elite.

70. Austin Wiley, C, Auburn | Sophomore

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 45

Stats (2016-17): 8.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.3 BPG

Auburn had a surprisingly strong season in Wiley’s absence due to fallout from the FBI investigation. The big man once looked like a potential Top 40 pick, but will have to re-establish his draft range in team workouts. He’s got a huge frame and is young for his class, offering some tools and a longer time-frame to figure things out. He struggled shooting free throws and finishing at the rim at times as a freshman. Although Wiley works hard on the glass, he doesn’t play above the rim and is more of a traditional center, for better or worse. He has a history of knee injuries that may come into play given his heavy build, and what type of shape he shows up in will be critical.

71. Alize Johnson, F, Missouri State | Senior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: 15.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 2.8 APG

Johnson has a strange but effective game, playing as a center for Missouri State but functioning more as a ball-handler and utility scorer. He regressed this season, particularly as a three-point shooter (28%) but his unique range of skills puts him in the second-round conversation. He’s a terrific rebounder and adept at grabbing the ball off the glass and initiating the break. Able to to attack the basket in space and make the right pass, Johnson could be a small-ball center if he finds a way to cut it on defense. He’s laterally quick and offers some mobility, but made next to no impact in terms of blocks and steals. He’s talented, but he’s a weird case study and needs a good team fit.

72. Jaylen Adams, PG, St. Bonaventure | Senior

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: 19.1 PPG, 5.2 APG, 43.6% 3FG

Adams is tough, experienced and a quality shot-maker, and has a good case as a second-round pick who can be groomed as a backup point guard. He can score and set up teammates effectively, and is adept at getting to the line and playing through contact despite his slight build. He doesn’t have too many holes in his game beyond average athletic ability, and while he will have to prove himself against better competition going forward, there’s a lot to like about his profile. He’s an experienced, high-IQ player with a chance to help a team win games.

73. Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue | Sophomore

Height: 6'0" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: 18.2 PPG, 2.9 APG, 40.4% 3FG

After breaking out this season as Purdue’s go-to scorer, Edwards has turned heads around the NBA. His ability to make difficult shots off the bounce in spite of his size is rare, and his aggressive, bowling ball-style downhill game can be a lot of fun to watch. Returning to school and improving as a playmaker and floor leader is his best option, but he’s a name to follow going forward who could provide instant offense at the next level.

74. Kerwin Roach, G, Texas | Junor

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 180 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: 12.3 PPG, 3.6 APG, 1.5 SPG

One of the most athletic guards in all of college hoops, Roach made big strides as an actual basketball player this season. He has the size and agility to be a quality NBA defender and excel in transition play. His uptick in three-point shooting was a pleasant surprise, although he’s still not a great foul shooter. Roach’s tools are clearly of interest, and while he’s not a pure fit for either guard position, he might be able to split the difference if he becomes a standout hounding ball-handlers.

75. Zach Norvell, SG, Gonzaga | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: 12.7 PPG, 2.4 APG, 36.8% 3FG

Norvell showcased his potential as a prospect with a pair of strong games in the NCAA tournament. He’s a name for 2019 and beyond, but his solid pass-shoot-dribble game and deep three-point range are appealing. He redshirted last year but appears all the better for it as a player. Norvell can fit with a variety of backcourt partners and has solid defensive potential and a projectable body. You can never have too many big, athletic guards, and as he continues to develop will be an intriguing guy to track.

76. Bonzie Colson, PF, Notre Dame | Senior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Last: 58

Stats: 19.7 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.2 BPG

Though Colson missed a large chunk of the season with a broken foot, teams are extremely familiar with his unorthodox game. He was stellar for Notre Dame, but his lack of size as a post player and bizarre body make it hard to project him as anything more than a role player under very specific circumstances. He has a deep bag of offensive moves in the post and the production to back it up, but in an uptempo game, Colson will have a tough time running the floor and keeping up. Defensively, he’s likely to get exposed. He could be a flier and will have opportunities thanks to his productivity, but there’s reason for skepticism.

77. Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College | Sophomore

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: N/A

Stats: 17.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.7 APG

Bowman is another name for next season after an impressive sophomore year, capable of playing uptempo, pushing the pace and attacking the basket. He’s strong and athletic and loves to initiate contact and finish over bigger defenders. Bowman has largely shot the ball well from outside, although there are times where he forces the issue somewhat. He’s a former football player and brings that type of mentality on the defensive end and as a rebounder. Surrounded by more talent at the next level, he could thrive.

78. Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 3.6 APG, 39.1% 3FG

Capable of playing either guard spot, DiVincenzo is an athletic, tough ballhandler who profiles nicely into an eventual NBA role. He’s waited his turn at Villanova, and will presumable be the lead dog next season after Jalen Brunson departs. An impressive scoring barrage against Alabama in the tourney was a nice reminder of what he can do. DiVincenzo isn’t as big as he’s listed, and is old for his class after redshirting, but if he continues to improve as a shooter and scorer, he’ll be appealing in drafts to come.

79. Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona | Junior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 60

Stats: 18.1 PPG, 50% FG, 38% 3FG

Trier is a dynamic scorer, but his selfish style of play is unlikely to translate beyond college. The ball sticks in his hands, and you question how he views himself and how willing he’ll be to adjust when he’s not the top perimeter option. He’s not a high-end athlete, which means a lot of contested threes and difficulty attacking the basket. He’s not a playmaker or a great defender, and has little appeal beyond his shooting ability. Trier needs to score to be successful and certainly has some talent, but needs to reinvent himself to have a chance at sticking in the NBA. A lot of scouts are down on him, given how much time he’s had to adjust.

80. Donta Hall, C, Alabama | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: 10.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.0 BPG

Although Hall plays a very simple game, he’s very good at what he does: he shot 72% from the field, and a solid majority of his takes were dunks and layups. He’s a good leaper and moves his feet well, also possessing a freakish 7'2" wingspan that allows him to play bigger than his size. He’s young for a junior, and while his overall upside is probably limited, his motor and tools are intriguing from an NBA perspective. He was productive despite rarely ever generating his own offense or receiving post touches, and it’s a role he‘ll have to perfect. A rim-running energy role is within his means.