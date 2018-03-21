Former WNBA star Nancy Lieberman has signed a contract as the head coach of the Power in the BIG3 league. She is the first female head coach in a men's professional sports league, according to the league.

Lieberman replaces Clyde Drexler, who was named the league's commissioner last week. She has served as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings. She was the second female coach to join in NBA staff behind Becky Hammon hiring with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. She has also coached the D-League's Texas Legends from 2009 to 2011.

"It's an honor and privilege for me to be a part of the BIG3 and its vision," Lieberman said. "We have former NBA players and Hall of Fame coaches who still love the game, have a deep respect for the competition, and a passion to play competitive basketball. It's in our DNA. Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz have provided this unique platform for all of us. Who's got next?!"

Lieberman was a guest assistant coach for Rick Barry and the Ball Hogs during Week 6 of last year's inaugural season of the BIG3. The Power features captain Corey Maggette and co-captain Cuttino Mobley.

"We have added an absolutely tremendous coach in Nancy Lieberman - not a tremendous female coach, a tremendous coach, period," BIG3 Chairman Amy Trask said in a statement. "With this latest addition to our BIG3 team, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz have again demonstrated that they hire without regard to gender, race, religion, ethnicity and other individualities which have no bearing whatsoever on whether one can do a job."

Lieberman was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996.

The BIG3 season begins on June 22 in Houston.