Wednesday brings eight games in the NBA, leaving you with plenty of options for your DFS entry even though injuries to key players are rampant throughout the league. Consider using some of the players below who have favorable matchups and plugging them into our NBA Lineup Optimizer to round out your lineups.

Point Guard

Jamal Murray, at Bulls (FD: $7,500, DK: $7,100)

Projected Points: FD: 32.91, DK: 33.99

Murray has stepped up offensively of late, averaging 20.8 points and 2.8 three-pointers in his last six games. He’s been able to provide value on the defensive end, as well, recording at least two steals in three of his last four contests. The Bulls have been terrible defensively, allowing an average of 110 points in their last ten games. Murray should be able to take advantage of their struggles on Wednesday.

Cameron Payne, vs. Nuggets (FD: $5,500, DK: $5,300)

Projected Points: FD: 30.62, DK: 30.02

The Bulls may be terrible defensively, but they can still provide us with DFS value. They’ll be shorthanded at point guard again Wednesday with Kris Dunn (toe) already ruled out. Zach LaVine (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (back) are also listed as doubtful, which could leave the Bulls severely lacking depth. Payne has started and played at least 29 minutes the last two games with Dunn sidelined, averaging 8.5 points, four rebounds, eight assists and 1.5 three-pointers. The Nuggets allow the fifth-most points per game on both FanDuel and DraftKings to opposing point guards, giving Payne significant upside based on his expanded role.

Shooting Guard

Will Barton, at Bulls (FD: $7,700, DK: $7,000)

Projected Points: FD: 35.44, DK: 35.81

Gary Harris (knee) will miss his second straight games for Nuggets, likely leading to another start for Barton. Barton has excelled as a starter this season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 29 games. The Bulls allow the third-most points per game on both FanDuel and DraftKings to opposing shooting guards, leaving Barton with the opportunity for a big performance.

Devin Harris, at Bulls (FD: $4,100, DK: $3,800)

Projected Points: FD: 21.18, DK: 21.48

The loss of Gary Harris benefits this Harris, as well. He played 27 minutes with the starter out Monday, finishing with 13 points, two rebounds, nine assists and one three-pointer. The Wisconsin product has actually scored at least 10 points in five of his last six games and while his upside isn’t very high, he is still someone to consider at this cheap price in tournament play.

Small Forward

Giannis Antetokounmpo, vs. Clippers (FD: $12,000, DK: $11,100)

Projected Points: FD: 55.4, DK: 56.32

Giannis is rolling again, averaging 36 points, 11 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.7 steals in his last three games. He attempted at least 20 shots in all three contests, which is not surprising since his 31.5% usage rate ranks fifth in the league. Add in the fact that the Clippers play at the sixth-fastest pace (101.3 possessions per game) in the league and Giannis should have plenty of opportunities to provide value, even at his lofty price.

Jeremy Lamb, at Nets (FD: $6,600, DK: $5,400)

Projected Points: FD: 28.43, DK: 28.32

Lamb is in line for his second straight start Wednesday with Nicolas Batum (Achilles) listed as doubtful against the Nets. Lamb has performed well as a member of the starting five this season, averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 15 games. The Hornets and Nets are both in the top nine in the league in pace of play, so Lamb’s increased role could provide significant dividends for your entry.

Power Forward

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, vs. Hornets (FD: $7,300, DK: $6,800)

Projected Points: FD: 30.76, DK: 30.57

After missing almost a month due to injury, Hollis-Jefferson returned to a bench role before working his way back into the starting lineup. He has started each of the last three games, averaging 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and 1.3 steals. In his first game against the Hornets this season, Hollis-Jefferson scored 18 points to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks. Don’t be surprised if he thrives again in their rematch.

Kelly Olynyk, vs. Knicks (FD: $6,000, DK: $6,300)

Projected Points: FD: 27.78, DK: 28.41

The Heat will have a big hole to fill up front again Wednesday with Hassan Whiteside (hip) set to his miss his sixth consecutive game. Although Olynyk didn’t start any of the first five games that Whiteside missed, he did average 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, four assists, 1.2 steals, 1.8 blocks and two three-pointers per contest. He gets to face a struggling Knicks team that has only won two of its last 10 games, which could allow him to out-produce his price point based on his ability to contribute in multiple categories.

Center

Nikola Jokic, at Bulls (FD: $10,500, DK: $9,600)

Projected Points: FD: 47.39, DK: 49.55

Speaking of players who can contribute in multiple categories, Jokic has three double-doubles and two triple-doubles in his last seven games. He’s been especially hot offensively, scoring at least 20 points five times in those seven contests. Wednesday brings a great matchup against the Bulls, who have allowed the second-most points per game on both FanDuel and DraftKings to opposing centers in their last 12 games. He’ll eat up a significant portion of your budget, but he also has one of the highest upsides of anyone at any position for the evening.

Myles Turner, at Pelicans (FD: $6,800, DK: $6,800)

Projected Points: FD: 29.53, DK: 28.48

Turner missed Saturday’s game with an ankle injury but returned to play 30 minutes Monday against the Lakers. He didn’t seem to be limited in the contest, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He was playing well before he suffered the injury Thursday, averaging 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in his previous four games. The Pelicans play at the third-fastest pace (102.4) and allow the second-most points per game (111) in the league, which could leave Turner with added opportunities to provide value Wednesday.