Protesters Delay Start of Hawks-Kings Game After Controversial Sacramento Police Shooting

The team issued a statement asking fans to leave since they couldn't secure the arena. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 22, 2018

Hundreds of protesters blocked the entrance and closed Golden 1 Center before the start of the Kings–Hawks game as people demonstrated against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark.

The two teams tipped off after the game was delayed in front of a nearly empty arena as protesters locked arms and chanted "Shut it down," and "Let us in" outside. 

The entrances were locked and security moved inside, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Protesters were marching in downtown Sacramento and shut down the freeway before heading to the stadium.

Clark was shot and killed in his grandparents' backyard after police mistook his phone for a gun. Body camera footage was released Thursday. 

