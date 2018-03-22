Hundreds of protesters blocked the entrance and closed Golden 1 Center before the start of the Kings–Hawks game as people demonstrated against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark.

The two teams tipped off after the game was delayed in front of a nearly empty arena as protesters locked arms and chanted "Shut it down," and "Let us in" outside.

Stephon Clark protesters link arms outside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, delaying the start of Thursday's Hawks-Kings game

The entrances were locked and security moved inside, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The team issued a statement asking fans to leave since they couldn't secure the arena.

Statement from Kings:

"Tonight's game began with a delay. Due to law enforcement being unable to ensure ticketed fans could safely enter the arena, the arena remains closed and we ask fans outside to travel home. We will issue further information soon regarding a refund."

Protesters were marching in downtown Sacramento and shut down the freeway before heading to the stadium.

Clark was shot and killed in his grandparents' backyard after police mistook his phone for a gun. Body camera footage was released Thursday.