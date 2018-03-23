Kings owner Vivek Ranadive addressed the crowd after the Sacramento–Atlanta game on Thursday, where protesters caused a delay of game after blocking and closing Golden 1 Center to more fans.

Protestors, locked arm-in-arm, were demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark.

Ranadive called the shooting a "horrific tragedy" and expressed sympathy to the family of Clark.

He vowed the Kings will work to bring everybody together, saying "we recognize it's not just business as usual."

Ranadive said the team has a big platform that is a privilege and a responsibility.

The Kings also issued a second statement after their first one earlier in the evening, giving more details to fans on refunds.

Statement on Refunds for Tonight’s Sacramento Kings Game » https://t.co/Sm2iYEravN pic.twitter.com/yNehAov08i — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 23, 2018

Protesters were marching in downtown Sacramento and shut down the freeway before heading to the stadium.

It was a surreal scene on Thursday in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/Jw5wmqLeRj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 23, 2018

Clark was shot and killed in his grandparents' backyard after police mistook his phone for a gun. Body camera footage was released Thursday.

The Kings won the game 105–90.