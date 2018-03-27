Authorities in DeKalb County, Georgia are recommending that misdemeanor battery charges against Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder be upgraded to a felony.

According to court records obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, DeKalb County's district attorney will look into charging Schroder with felony aggravated battery, which is punishable with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Police say video shows Schroder and three other men beat up the victim, striking him with feet and hands after they responded to calls about a fight in a hopping center parking lot.

Schroder was arrested on Sept. 29 with the victim being transported to the hospital complaining of knee and ankle pain.

In a letter written last month to the DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston, the county's assistant solicitor-general recommended the aggravated battery charges saying the four men “maliciously” caused bodily harm to the alleged victim.

“The victim’ s medical records . . . indicate that the victim suffered a torn meniscus and a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL),” Tommy McNulty wrote to Boston. “These injuries require multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation. As such, this case should be handled by the District Attorney’ s Office.”

Schroder, 24, is in his fifth NBA season, all with the Hawks, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. This season, he leads the team in points per game (19.4) and assists (6.2).