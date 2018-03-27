Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless will undergo knee surgery Wednesday in Portland, the team announced.

He's having an arthroscopy to "remove a loose body in his left knee." A timetable for his return will be figured out after the surgery. Harkless told The Oregonian's Joe freeman that timetable could be anywhere from 10 days to six weeks.

Playoffs begin in just under three weeks.

Harkless is averaging 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists this season.

The Trail Blazers beat the Pelicans 107–103 in New Orleans on Tuesday and are in third place in the Western Conference.