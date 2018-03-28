Isaiah Thomas will undergo arthroscopic surgery to his right hip Thursday, the team announced Wednesday.

An update will be announced after the procedure.

Thomas did not play Monday night in the Lakers loss to the Pistons. He also didn't play Saturday against the Grizzlies.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Isaiah Thomas will undergo arthroscopic surgery to his right hip tomorrow, it was announced today.



An update will be provided following the completion of the surgery. pic.twitter.com/uA7sN5cOSM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 28, 2018

Thomas began feeling stiff Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 29-year-old point guard suffered a hip injury on March 15 when he was playing Boston. He was traded to the Cavaliers over the summer in a deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston. However, Thomas he only played 15 games as he recovered from his injury.

Thomas was then traded to the Lakers in another big deal in February.

Despite the surgery, the Lakers are reportedly still interested in exploring a free agent deal with Thomas, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. ESPN added that the procedure is to clean up inflammatory debris related to his injury from last year.

Thomas has been averaging 15.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season. He's played in 32 games for the Lakers.

The Lakers are 32–41 this season.