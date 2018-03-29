Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with a concussion and was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol after a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz in the second quarter of Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks.

Embiid underwent a CT scan, which revealed an orbital fracture of his left eye. He will undergo surgery to correct the orbital fracture.

You can watch the collision below:

Joel Embiid is out for the game with a facial bruise after colliding with Markelle Fultz on this play. pic.twitter.com/UzAfiuygig — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 29, 2018

Embiid finished the night with five points and three rebounds in his eight minutes of action. He is averaging 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.