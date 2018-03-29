Joel Embiid Diagnosed With a Concussion, Will Undergo Surgery For Orbital Fracture

Joel Embiid will undergo surgery after a CT scan showed an orbital fracture in his left eye.

By Chris Chavez
March 29, 2018

Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with a concussion and was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol after a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz in the second quarter of Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks.

Embiid underwent a CT scan, which revealed an orbital fracture of his left eye. He will undergo surgery to correct the orbital fracture.

You can watch the collision below:

Embiid finished the night with five points and three rebounds in his eight minutes of action. He is averaging 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

