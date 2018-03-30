Watch: Kevin Durant Ejected After Cursing At Ref While Arguing Missed Foul Call

Kevin Durant has been ejected a league-high five times this season.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 30, 2018

Kevin Durant was ejected late in the first half of the Warriors' 116-107 loss to the Bucks Thursday.

With less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, Durant, who had missed the previous six games due to a rib injury, was driving to the basket and appeared to be fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo as he missed a layup attempt.

Golden State collected the offensive rebound as Durant went to the ground, and while the possession was still going on, Durant walked out of bounds toward the baseline official where he began yelling about the perceived missed call.

In the video below, if you listen closely, you can hear Durant spout an expletive-filled rant at official Tre Maddox.

After the game, a pool reporter asked crew chief Bill Kennedy to explain the ejection.

"Okay, Mr. Durant was ejected due to the fact that two technical fouls," Kennedy told the reporter. "The first technical was issued for vulgarity. After the first technical foul was issued the official tried to walk away, started to walk away and the vulgarity escalated and then he was assessed a second technical foul for the escalation of vulgarity, resulting in an ejection."

The ejection was Durant's fifth of the season, which is the most for any player in the last 25 seasons besides Rasheed Wallace, who had seven ejections in 1999-2000 and 2000-01, according to ESPN.

Durant finished the night with 10 points and six assists on four-for-10 shooting as the Warriors dropped their third consecutive game, which allowed the Rockets to clinch the No. 1 seed in the West.

Here is Durant answering questions about the ejection.

Golden State is 54-21 and second in the West. The team's next game is Saturday against the Kings in Sacramento.

