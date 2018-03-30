Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue plans on rejoining the team Friday as an observer and will not coach, Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN.com reports.

According to Wojnarowski, the plan is to have Lue ease his way back into coaching during the team's upcoming four-game homestand, which gets started Friday against the Pelicans.

Lue has been away from the team since March 19 when it was announced he would be taking a leave of absence due to health issues. Lue said in a statement at the time that he was dealing with "chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year."

While Lue was away from the team, associate head coach Larry Drew took over. The Cavaliers went 5-1 in the six games they played since Lue left, winning their first four games without their head coach, including one against the Raptors, the top seed in the East.

After the New Orleans game, Cleveland hosts the Mavericks on Sunday, Toronto on Tuesday and the Wizards on Thursday before hitting the road to take on the 76ers. The team ends its season with a home-and-home against the Knicks.

At 45-30, the Cavaliers are third in the East, just a half game ahead of Philadelphia and the Pacers.