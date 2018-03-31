Anthony Davis Probably Didn’t Shave His Unibrow

Anthony Davis, the NBA star known as “The Brow,” posted a Twitter poll a few days ago asking if he should shave that famous unibrow. The results came in at 51% in favor of saying goodbye to the brow.

So on Saturday, Davis posted a video of himself “shaving” it.

The people have spoken, time for a little change... pic.twitter.com/i5GiGdMei9 — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 31, 2018

But let’s be honest, there’s no way he actually did it. He just so happens to be holding a towel emblazoned with the logo of his biggest sponsor draped over his shoulder. And the camera conveniently falls over right as he raises the razor to his face.

I’ll shave both my eyebrows off if this turns out not to be an April Fool’s joke.