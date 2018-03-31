Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson is expected to play in Saturday night’s game against the Kings, Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters.

Thompson, who hasn’t played since breaking his right thumb on March 11, is officially listed as probable on the injury report.

The Warriors are slowly but surely seeing their star players return from injury. Stephen Curry is out through at least the first round of the playoffs but Kevin Durant returned from a rib injury to play in Thursday’s game and Draymond Green played Thursday after missing three games due to illness. Andre Iguodala and Omri Casspi remain out.

Thompson, who is shooting a team-high 44.3% from three, is third on the team with 19.7 points per game.