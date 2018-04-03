Dallas Mavericks center Nerlens Noel and Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha of the Utah Jazz have been suspended five games each for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, the league announced.

Noel's suspension will begin tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. Noel is averaging 4.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.

Sefolosha's suspension will begin with the next NBA regular season of playoff game which he is eligible and physically able to play. Sefolosha underwent knee surgery in January that has forced him to miss the rest of the season. He is in the first year of a two-year deal worth $10.5 million. He was averaging 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game before the injury.