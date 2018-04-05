Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the regular season and the playoffs after undergoing surgery on his left knee, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Celtics have not made an announcement about the injury yet.

Irving missed several games due to soreness in his left knee and then hoped that rest would have him ready for the playoffs. It showed little progress and he sought asecond opinion from doctors on treatment. The team decided that he would undergo a "minimally invasive" surgery to remove a tension wire. He was initially expected to miss three to six weeks.

Irving's left knee is the same one that he injured during the 2015 NBA Finals.

"The wire was originally placed as part of the surgical repair of a fractured patella sustained during the 2015 NBA Finals," the Celtics announced in press release last month. "While removal of the wire should relieve irritation it was causing in Irving's patellar tendon, the fractured patella has fully healed and Irving's knee has been found to be completely structurally sound."

Irving finishes the season with 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds averaged in 60 games played.

The Celtics are 53–25 on the season and remain in second place in the Eastern Conference. The team has been plagued by injuries to key players like Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward. The team is hoping to get Smart back for the playoffs.