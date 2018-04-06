76ers Hold Off Cavaliers Comeback, Win 13th Straight Game

The 76ers won their 13th straight game, holding off a Cavaliers comeback to win 132–130 on Friday night.

Philadelphia went into the half leading 78–55 after a huge performance from Ben Simmons. He finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists.

Cleveland star LeBron James had a monster triple double, recording 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

The game came down to the final seconds when the Cavs were down 132–129 when James was fouled by Robert Covington with less than two seconds left.

James made the first and missed the second. He intentionally missed the third but Larry Nance Jr. missed the chance the chance to tie it up.

After the game, James and Simmons shared a moment.

It was the 76ers fifth straight without star Joel Embiid who is out with a fractured orbital bone and will miss 2-4 weeks.

The 76ers next face the Mavericks on Sunday with the Cavaliers taking on the Knicks on Monday.