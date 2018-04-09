College basketball season is over, the NBA playoffs are just days away and the pre-draft process kicks off in earnest this week as top seniors head to Virginia for the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. With another season in the bag, it’s time for another Big Board update.

Beyond underclassmen announcing their decisions, the last few weeks have been relatively quiet—safe to say that’s about to change. As players sign with agents and the political cycle begins behind the scenes and in NBA front offices, expect speculation and scuttle to ramp up with the draft coming up on two months out. Key dates to remember: college underclassmen have until April 22 to declare for the draft, with or without an agent. The draft lottery is May 15 in Chicago, followed immediately by the draft combine. Players have 10 days after the conclusion of the combine to withdraw.

As a reminder, while our mock draft aims to project what the draft might look like on a given day of the season and factors in team needs, the Big Board serves as our own point of reference to project draft value and ranges within the available prospect pool. This board is based on our own evaluations and factor in intel from around the league, and established how we'd rate players in a vacuum without team context. Note: Rankings and stats last updated April 10.

1. Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 260 pounds | Age: 19 | Last Big Board: 1

Stats: 20.1 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 1.9 BPG

Elite physical tools, soft touch at the rim and a promising jump shot make Ayton a tantalizing prospect and the likely top pick. He’s solidified his spot over the course of the season (where he’s been on this board since the beginning). Ayton’s sheer size is a matchup problem for most any defender, and he’s still learning exactly what he’s capable of. He checks essentially every offensive box for his position: he has soft touch, can face up or play with his back to the basket, his midrange shot projects nicely to the perimeter, and he’s also a sound passer out of double-teams. While defensively Ayton struggled this season, remember he was often asked to defend much smaller forwards in Arizona’s scheme, losing much of his size advantage and hampering his opportunity to consistently improve as a team defender. He did make progress, and with his nimble feet and long frame, he has the ability to be an above-average presence protecting the basket. It’s extremely rare to find a 7-footer with his array of gifts, and Ayton is just scratching the surface.

2. Luka Doncic, G, Real Madrid

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last: 2

Stats (All competitions): 15.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG

Doncic is back from injury and capably leading Madrid down the final stretch of the season, including this impressive recent buzzer beater. He will be the most accomplished player in the draft bar none, with an outstanding résumé in the Euroleague and ACB at a prodigious age and having led Slovenia to last summer’s Eurobasket title. Doncic is comfortable with the ball in his hands, should become a consistent threat from outside, makes his teammates better as a passer and reads the floor beyond his years. He will face an adjustment to the speed of NBA defenses, and it’s yet to be seen if his lack of elite explosiveness and burst will make things more difficult at the NBA level. Doncic is an ideal fit for the perimeter-oriented league and should have a long, productive career, whether or not he becomes a star.

3. Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Michigan State | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Last: 4

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.0 BPG

Although Jackson ended the season on a low note, he exceeded expectations this season and showed more than enough upside for top-five consideration. His shot blocking numbers (5.5 per-40) were off the charts, and teams are intrigued by his ability to protect the rim and defend in space while also being able to space the floor as a shooter (39.6% from three). He has nice touch with both hands and continues to develop perimeter skills, though his jumper mechanics are a bit odd. He’s more lanky and agile than he is bouncy, but some of his issues playing in traffic should be mitigated as he gets stronger. At this point, he appears far from NBA-ready, both from a maturity and an experience standpoint, but the upside is certainly high.

4. Marvin Bagley III, F/C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last: 3

Stats: 21.2 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 61.4% FG

Bagley was one of college basketball’s most productive players from start to finish this season, utilizing his athletic mismatch to score in the paint and manufacture easy baskets on the offensive glass at an elite clip. It’s hard to argue with the numbers, and with more shooters and playmakers around him it’s easy to see his offensive game opening up further, even though he’s extremely left-hand dominant. His jump shot is still developing and will determine his offensive role. Defensively there’s some fear he may end up stuck between positions, as he makes little impact as as shot-blocker and didn’t display strong instincts on that end. Bagley is a strong prospect but will likely require more projection and development than his peers atop the draft.

5. Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last: 5

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.7 BPG

All-league defensive potential is the center of Bamba’s appeal, and while Texas’s season wound up a disappointment, he flashed plenty of ability. It’s rare to find players with his raw ability to contest and block most any shot, given his exceptional length and above-average mobility. That type of verticality is rare. Scouts have questioned Bamba’s competitiveness and toughness on the inside, and his offensive game is highly unfinished. That said, he might become so impactful on the other end that he may not need to evolve much as a scorer to be valuable. How much weight he can add to his slender frame could determine a lot. But Bamba’s long-term upside as a team’s defensive backbone is substantial.

6. Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: 6

Stats (2016 U18 FIBA Americas): 15.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.4 APG

While he’s still ticketed as an early selection, Porter’s draft situation remains in a bit of flux. His brief late-season comeback from back surgery ultimately raised more questions than answers. Predictably, Porter looked stiff and out of shape in his two games back, and he now enters workout season with a bit more to prove from a health and conditioning standpoint. His offensive skill set is well-rounded, but any lingering mobility issues may dim his upside on both ends of the floor. Still, three-point shooting and ball skills are at a premium, and Porter has both—NBA teams are well aware of what he‘s capable of when he’s right. How he chooses to handle the predraft process—and who he works out for—is worth monitoring closely.

7. Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 260 | Age: 18 | Last: 7

Stats: 13.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.1 BPG

Carter was a productive, stabilizing force for Duke this season and is viewed as a safe bet to play in the NBA for a long time. He made a massive impact on the glass even with Marvin Bagley rebounding alongside him and is a better athlete than he gets credit for. His offensive role was less prominent than he was accustomed to at Duke, but he’s polished and heady and should become a respectable jump shooter. What may hold Carter back long-term is a lack of elite explosiveness, as he occasionally struggles to gather off two feet and score against longer defenders around the basket. But his impressive skill level, passing and on-court feel should help him find an NBA fit, and a different system might unlock more of his skills.

8. Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma | Freshman

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 9

Stats: 27.4 PPG, 8.8 APG, 36.1% 3FG

The real Trae Young is somewhere between the high-scoring perimeter playmaker we saw in the first half of his season and the less efficient manner in which he ended things. The truth is that lofty public perception overwhelmed the realty of how his skill should be commensurate with his draft range. He’s still a lottery level talent: Young’s deep shooting range and intelligent use of ball screens open up space for his creative dribble penetration, and turning Oklahoma into an elite offensive team for a large stretch of the season was no small feat. His change of pace and variety of moves help offset a lack of elite physical attributes, but he’s not going be able to adequately defend most opponents and it’s unclear if his late-season slump had to do with physical issues handling the workload. As he matures, there’s room for improvement, but there’s also some risk involved if you’re betting on his star ceiling.

9. Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 8

Stats: 17.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 43.5% 3FG

Viewed as one of the safer prospects in the draft, Bridges couples great defensive instincts and ability with quality three-point shooting, and his visibility during Villanova’s title run helps cushion him as a mid-to-late lottery talent. While he sometimes struggles to create his own shot off the dribble, he’s not a completely manufactured shooter either, and should be able to thrive in a supporting role alongside a strong playmaker or two. His impactful perimeter defense is a safe bet to translate, given his 7’0” wingspan and foot speed that allows him to defend nearly any perimeter matchup. He doesn’t have superstar upside, but could fill a need effectively early in his career. Given the NBA’s style of play, there’s not a team in the league that can’t use a player with Bridges’ strengths.

10. Robert Williams III, C, Texas A&M | Sophomore

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 13

Stats: 10.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.6 BPG

Though Williams was a difference-maker in helping A&M reach the Sweet 16, his talent level has never been in question: during the predraft process he’ll need to convince teams he can become a consistent force. As a pure rebounder there’s little concern, as Williams plays above the rim as easily as anyone and can go win basically any 50-50 ball he wants, which should give him a floor. But for a guy with his gifts, Williams should have been tallying up more easy baskets—he wasn’t ever the focal point of the offense, but on some level shouldn’t need to be to offer better production. He’s limited outside eight feet, but when penciled into a Clint Capela-type NBA role, he makes a lot of sense. The right team environment is especially key to helping him tap into his potential.

​

11. Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 10

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 34.1% 3FG

While Knox was never able to consistently take over games for Kentucky, he remains a projectable long-term piece with a lot of ability. He fits the bill athletically on the wing and as a rebounder, and looks well-suited for a combo forward role as he improves his perimeter skills. Knox’s jumper can be streaky, but his struggles appear confidence-based at times. He needs to improve his handle and embrace defense a bit more, but made all-around strides this season and has the type of malleable talent that should play at the NBA level after a couple years’ growth.

12. Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 12

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 33.6% 3FG

There’s no doubting Sexton’s talent as a scorer. At Alabama, he showcased his ability to attack the basket, play through contact and fill up a box score. He’s athletically impressive, can get downhill off the bounce and is unafraid of the moment (though his end-of-season three-point clip was unimpressive). Where he struggles is making others better, and while some of that is a byproduct of the Tide’s lack of offensive structure, there’s some concern among NBA teams about the selfish nature of his play. Sexton came in with a reputation as an elite defender, but averaged less than a steal per game, and his overall focus level wavered more than the narrative surrounding him would have you believe. The question here is less about talent and more about makeup, and whether he’s better suited to run a team full-time or provide scoring punch off the bench. Regardless, he’ll have a chance to be the first guard drafted in June.

13. Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: 11

Stats: 17.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 36.4% 3FG

Bridges is a well-built, powerful scorer who might be a little bit stuck between positions. Due to his average ball-handling his best NBA position is probably power forward, despite the fact he’s built more like a two-guard. On the wing, he’s mostly a spot-up threat and straight-line driver, but sliding down in smaller lineups he’d be better-positioned to utilize his athleticism. He made strides as a jump shooter this season, but there are still questions about how much his perimeter game will translate from NBA range. Defensively, he could be much better given his quickness and has never been a true standout. Will Bridges remake himself from a finesse scorer into a high-energy glue guy? That’s probably the NBA role that will be waiting for him, and if he’s willing to do it, he could certainly help a team.

14. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 14

Stats: 14.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 1.6 SPG

Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the quickest studies in college basketball this year and ended his season looking like a confident, more-realized version of the tentative-but-gifted player we saw in the fall. He has an unorthodox but effective off-the-dribble game, blending hesitations and dribble fakes to create space for himself to attack. His jumper is passable but not quite consistent yet. He’s unselfish and has made his teammates better, and while not a physical specimen, Gilgeous-Alexander has a good understanding of on-court angles as he probes defenses. Long enough to stick either backcourt spot, he has terrific hands, length and timing as a defender. He’s the sort of versatile player who would pair well with a more scoring-minded guard.

15. Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami | Freshman

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 15

Stats: 11.5 PPG, 41.5% FG, 34.6% 3FG

It was an uneven freshman season from Walker, who dealt with a meniscus tear over the summer, eventually overcame the setback and had a good stretch in conference play, but still cut an underwhelming figure at times. On pure talent and potential, he’s worthy of a lottery pick. His confidence has been all over the place, but he’s a terrific athlete with a good build and nice-looking jumper, and has the potential to become a useful defender. His natural ability to slash to the basket and finish has great appeal from an NBA standpoint, and if his distance shooting improves, you’ve got a nice player. Walker chose to sign with an agent and stay in the draft.

16. Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette High School (Louisiana)

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 19 | Last: 18

Stats (2016–17 HS): 25.7 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 6.0 BPG

Although Robinson will have had a year off from competitive basketball and enter the draft with no experience beyond high school, his lanky frame, athleticism and shot-blocking ability are definite NBA tools. The big question is what else he’ll bring to the table. Once Robinson gets into team workouts we’ll have a much better read on his draft range: he physically jumps off the page with a 7’3” wingspan, but there have been questions about his feel for the game in the past, and teams have concerns about his off-court situation. He’s a first-round talent, but there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding him at this stage.

17. Zhaire Smith, G/F, Texas Tech | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Last: 37

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 50 RPG, 55.6% FG

For a completely unheralded high school recruit who won’t turn 19 until June, Smith has exceeded expectations that didn’t even exist for him when he arrived at Texas Tech. He’s among the top acrobatic leapers in college basketball and applies that to play above the rim on both ends. His explosiveness and high-end tools have piqued serious interest, and drafting him is essentially a bet on his intangibles and willingness to improve. Smith has the agility and frame to be a solid backcourt defender, averaging more than a steal and a block per game. He fared well from three this season, but scouts have doubts about his actual feel as a jump shooter. The big issue is that he’s displayed very limited ability to create his own shot, and that area of his game is all projection. There is significant risk and reward built in here, and teams will have to weigh for themselves at what point it outweighs their draft slot. Smith has declared for the draft without an agent and can return next season.

18. Troy Brown, G/F, Oregon | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 16

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.2 APG

Brown’s tools are readily apparent: he’s got size, ball-handling ability and can grab-and-go off the glass. His three-point shooting was mediocre this season (29.1%), but the rest of his skill set translates to a utility role on the perimeter in a fairly clear-cut manner. His production this season didn’t line up with that, but he’s young for his class and offers a lot to work with. His overall aggressiveness leaves something to be desired, and he disappeared from games a bit too often. Brown played point guard in high school and will never be a lead scorer at his core, but does have work to do as far as making himself a real offensive threat. His talent level and versatility make him a worthwhile piece to develop.

19. Dzanan Musa, G/F, KK Cedevita

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18 | Last: 19

Stats (All competitions): 11.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 47.5% FG

Musa is a score-first wing who hangs his hat on pull-up jumpers and a crafty game. He’s a highly experienced prospect and has earned a large chunk of playing time for Cedevita, shooting the ball at a strong clip this season. Word is that he’s extremely motivated to make it in the NBA. He’s an improving playmaker with a solid feel, but can be ball-dominant and isn’t an elite creator off the dribble. Still, he’s advanced in a lot of ways for his age and has been on NBA radars for some time. His thin frame will pose a challenge, particularly when attacking the basket. He lacks ideal length, has a bit of a hunched posture and isn’t much of a man-to-man defender, either. But Musa’s natural ability to put the ball in the basket helps set him apart as perhaps the top international prospect behind Doncic.

20. De'Andre Hunter, F, Virginia | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: 30

Stats: 9.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 38.2% 3FG

Hunter was Virginia‘s most versatile player this season, and his absence after breaking his hand in practice certainly didn’t help as the Cavs’ tourney run came to a close in embarrassing fashion. It appears it will lead him to miss a large chunk of workout opportunities, but wouldn’t preclude him from a favorable draft position if he chooses to come out. Hunter is a terrific multi-positional defender and has upside as a shooter and slasher that was hidden somewhat in his confined role. If he returns to college, it’ll be curious to see how Virginia chooses to optimize him. He’s shown enough ability to warrant a first-round pick this season.

Icon Sportswire

21. Anfernee Simons, G, IMG Academy | HS Senior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 18 | Last: 20

Stats (2017 UnderArmour Association): 15.3 PPG, 41.4% 3FG

After finishing his prep year at IMG and opting to forgo college for the draft, Simons appears set to ride a wave of mystery into a guaranteed contract thanks to his long-term potential. He’s a springy, quick-twitch athlete who is more of a combo guard at this stage of his development, but undersized to play shooting guard, which is probably his more natural role. He’s at his best when he’s aggressive and attacking the basket and is a promising shooter, but is extremely early in his development. He needs to get stronger and establish himself as a defender, but has a solid chance to be a first-round pick off upside.

22. Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 245 | Age 19 | Last: 25

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.2 BPG

One of the most athletic bigs in college basketball, Fernando impressed scouts with his immense physical potential and has played his way into first-round consideration. He’s still extremely raw, but his reported 7'4" wingspan, impressive mobility switching onto ball-handlers and ability to elevate around the basket are all eye-catching. A native of Angola, Fernando was often in foul trouble this season and didn’t see the lion’s share of playing time until the last month or so. He’s more skilled than was able to show, with some range on his jumper and ability to handle the ball. There’s not a huge sample size to work with here, and he’s left open the option to return to school. At this point, his overall upside looks like a worthy flier as high as the 20–30 range.

23. Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 21

Stats: 20.0 PG, 7.7 RPG, 3.5 APG

Hutchison took a nice step forward statistically this season while operating as a heavy offensive focal point for the Broncos (he used a whopping one-third of their possessions). He won’t be asked to do all that in the NBA, but he has a number of strengths that make him an appealing prospect who could potentially spend time at three positions. Hutchison has a well-rounded game, able to attack the rim on straight-line drives, impact the glass and find gaps in the defense as an off-ball threat. He’s big enough to play the wing or potentially slide down to play the four. He doesn’t create especially well off the dribble and has to keep improving as a shooter, but he belongs in the late first-round picture.

24. Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Junior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last: 24

Stats: 20.3 PPG, 5.8 APG, 42.9% 3FG

Holiday impressed this season with steady performances as an outside shooter and primary facilitator and looks suited for a backup point guard role in the NBA. With his scoring instincts and ability to use ball screens, he’s proven he can provide a spark and energize a team. He’s a bit small and can only defend one position, but competes defensively and should be able to at least hold his own. Holiday is more of a shoot-first guy than a setup man, and he struggles getting downhill into the paint around defenders at times, which limits his upside on some level. That said, he’s a fairly safe choice to provide some value, and the fact he has two older brothers in the NBA doesn’t hurt when it comes to intangibles.

25. Rawle Alkins, G/F, Arizona | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 27

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Alkins was on the first-round cusp a year ago, and should receive looks in this range again despite a tough year for Arizona. Statistically, he didn’t take the step forward many hoped, but there’s a case to be made for context limiting his contributions. Breaking his foot early in the season made it more difficult to work into prime playing shape (and likely hampered him some defensively), and the Wildcats’ constant use of two-big lineups limited space for him to slash to the basket. Alkins’ energy and versatility on the wing remained useful in spite of everything, and his willingness to play hard and contribute to winning even in an imperfect role should be seen as positives. He needs to become more consistent as a three-point shooter. Getting into peak condition should really help him in the predraft process.

26. Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 26

Stats: 15.1 PPG, 1.7 SPG, 41.1% 3FG

Although he doesn’t possess starry upside, Thomas has leveraged his length as a legitimate perimeter stopper and has made a strong case for himself as a useful role player in the pros. While limited as a creator off the dribble, Thomas was an efficient scorer all season and made jumpers at a convincing clip. He’s a smart passer and understands how to play off others, rarely forcing shots. Defensively he has the build and long arms to really slow opponents at either guard spot. There’s safety in Thomas’s 3-and-D skill set, which should translate nicely to the perimeter-oriented NBA game.

27. Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College | Junior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 23

Stats: 20.7 PPG, 3.3 APG, 40.9% 3FG

An All-ACC campaign helped place Robinson in the conversation as a potential first-rounder. He can play either on or off the ball and score at all three levels. He excels at creating his own shot off the dribble, with a great change-of-speed element and shake to his game, and should be able to provide useful supporting offense to an NBA backcourt. He’s not an upper-tier athlete, but has a lot going for him skill-wise. Defensively his slight build may cause some limitations. Robinson’s overall productivity (he had an eye-popping 46-point game against Notre Dame) sets him apart from many other guards in this range.

28. Bruce Brown Jr., G, Miami | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 28

Stats: 11.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.0 APG

After entering the season as a fringe lottery pick, Brown ended up in about the worst-case scenario: he was underwhelming through the end of January, then missed the rest of the season with a foot injury. Given he was already old for his class, the lack of progression was frustrating. His athleticism, size and defensive-minded game remain good selling points for a combo guard, but he needs to convince people his three-point shooting can swing closer to last season (34.7%) than this year’s poor 26.7% mark. He’s still an interesting complementary player, and will have a chance to redeem himself in the predraft process, after signing with an agent.

29. Jontay Porter, C, Missouri | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Last: 29

Stats: 9.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.2 APG

While Michael Porter’s season ended up a wash, his younger brother burst onto the scene in his stead and is tracking as a late first or early second-round selection right now. He has range out to the three and is a quality passer and rebounder. As a screener and short-roll playmaker, Porter has definite appeal. He will end up as the youngest player in this draft class, which works in his favor after displaying an impressive amount of offensive skill and feel. The key for him is developing his body, which leaves something to be desired but has plenty of time to physically mature given his youth. It’s unclear how high his athletic ceiling really is, but there’s not much knocking his talent level. He could still return to school.

30. Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 34

Stats: 18.9 PPG, 4.6 APG, 40.8% 3FG

Although the critiques of Brunson’s average size and athleticism as they pertain to his upside are valid, he checks basically every other box for a lead guard and is a good bet to add depth to someone’s backcourt. The son of former NBA guard and current Timberwolves assistant Rick Brunson, Jalen has the benefit of having grown up around the league and has an elite feel for running an offense. He relies on his considerable craft to compensate for a lack of top-flight quickness and understands how to pick his spots, change speed and direction and score the ball. Brunson is also a good three-point shooter, and his steely on-court demeanor will appeal to teams. Defensively he’ll have to work hard to cut it, but he’s too intelligent not to figure things out. Winning the Wooden Award as the constant engine of Villanova’s title team was no small feat.

31. De’Anthony Melton, G, USC | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 31

Stats (2016–17): 8.3 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.9 SPG

Melton missed the season due to USC’s prolonged investigation into his eligibility, but can finally begin re-establishing his value in predraft workouts. The mix of defensive toughness and athletic playmaking he showed as a freshman should keep him in first-round conversations. Melton’s steal and block rate last year were impressive, and the key is rounding out his offensive skill set to a palatable level. The state of Melton’s jumper remains questionable, but his energy, smarts and physicality (a 6'8" wingspan helps him harry opposing ball-handlers) are bankable strengths.

32. Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 78

Stats: 13.4 PPG, 3.5 APG, 40.1% 3FG

After breaking out on college basketball’s most prominent stage, DiVincenzo has forced the issue somewhat as a prospect for this year’s draft. As an athletic, tough combo guard willing to make small, winning plays, he profiles nicely into an eventual NBA role. DiVincenzo isn’t quite as big as he’s listed, but he’s quick and wiry enough to defend either backcourt spot. His three-point shooting and overall instincts are a plus. He’s old for his class after taking a medical redshirt as a freshman, and taking a long, hard look at entering the draft makes sense. If he goes back to Villanova, he’ll be the leading man next season.

33. Melvin Frazier, G/F, Tulane | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 40

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.1 SPG

A physical specimen who put together a solid individual season on an underwhelming team, Frazier has piqued NBA interest with his tools and defensive instincts. He pops from an eye-test perspective, and his potential as a versatile stopper endears him from an NBA standpoint. He’s a powerful leaper and difficult to stop once he has a head of steam toward the basket. Frazier shot 38% from outside this season, but teams aren’t sold on his jumper yet and he doesn’t have an outstanding feel as a scorer. It does appear he’s begun to put things together as a player, and he’s an interesting dart throw in the middle of the draft if he stays in.

34. Grayson Allen, SG, Duke | Senior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 33

Stats: 15.5 PPG, 4.6 APG, 37.0% 3FG

Allen’s senior year essentially affirmed his ability to provide toughness, long-distance shooting and secondary ball-handling to an NBA backcourt. He’s a good athlete and has proven over time he can make difficult shots off the dribble and catch. His offensive role was somewhat reduced this season at times given the talent around him, but that’s probably what he’ll end up doing long-term anyway as a supporting player off someone’s bench. Allen is strong and has enough ability to attack the basket off closeouts to keep defenders honest. His athletic ability doesn’t totally translate defensively, but it’s a fair bet that his experience and competitiveness can help split the difference.

35. Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last: 38

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG

Had he come out a year ago, Diallo would likely have been a first-rounder. This time around, he’s shown little to really deserve that status, save for his freakishly athletic, scattered highlights. He began to turn it on as a defender late in the season and remains a dynamic player in transition, where few can keep up with him. But his skill set is unrefined, his handle is loose and his offensive feel in the halfcourt is extremely limited. If he falls into a draft range where there’s little to no risk, Diallo’s talent is worth a dice roll. Best-case scenario, he becomes an above-average defender and hits enough threes to keep himself on the floor as a high-energy utility guy. He’s yet to announce his draft decision.

36. Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last: 36

Stats: 15.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG

Metu has NBA-level talent and showed some improvement this season, but hasn’t quite done enough to lock himself in as a surefire first-rounder. His good games can be head-turning, and his athleticism and tools are solid. But he’s not consistent playing with his back to the basket and sometimes shies away when the paint is packed, which hurts him as a rebounder. He can shoot from mid-range and has tried to play as more of a stretch big, but those results have been mixed. Metu will likely need to embrace a lower-usage, pick-and-pop role at the next level to thrive.

37. Devonte’ Graham, PG, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 185 | Age: 23 | Last: 35

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 7.2 APG, 40.6% 3FG

Leading a perimeter-centric Kansas team to the Final Four should play in Graham’s favor when it comes to his draft position, and he’s sitting in late-first/early-second round range. His production was consistent: he’s a capable setup man and perimeter shooter whose experience in big games will serve him well, and he does a solid job on the defensive end. However, Graham struggles to score in isolation and when attacking the paint are concerning, with the big red flag being a sub-40 percent clip on two-point attempts. He’s already 23, and his counting stats were somewhat inflated by playing a massive percentage of his team’s minutes. He should play in the NBA, but may not have a ton of upside.

38. Justin Jackson, F, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last: 39

Stats: 9.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.9 APG

Jackson missed most of the season with a torn labrum in his shooting shoulder, which put him in an unenviable position and likely torpedoed his chances of going in the first round. He has an NBA body, 7'3" wingspan and real two-way potential. The biggest question for Jackson was whether he could maintain last season’s three-point clip, and while his shoulder may be a valid excuse for his inconsistent early-season shooting, the numbers (44% overall, 10–40 from three) certainly cast doubt on his eventual offensive impact.The talent has always been there, but the feel is a bit questionable. Still, entering the draft was probably the right decision for him, rather than return to school and risk further hurting his stock.

39. Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 32

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 5.2 APG, 44.2% 3FG

As a perimeter scorer and facilitator, Shamet does a lot of important things well. He’s not very explosive or quick, but his blend of size, handle and three-point shooting help set him apart from other available point guards. His ability to catch and shoot as well as pull up makes him a constant perimeter threat, and he might be able to run off screens and do damage at the next level as well. This helps offset his average athleticism, which precludes him from consistently attacking all the way to the rim. He competes defensively and has the chops to follow in the footsteps of former Shockers Fred Van Vleet and Ron Baker, both of whom have carved out NBA niches. It’s worth nothing Shamet has suffered serious injuries in both of his feet.

40. Tony Carr, PG, Penn State | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last: 43

Stats: 19.6 PPG, 5.0 APG, 43.3% 3FG

Carr was among the Big Ten’s top guards this season, utilizing his size and a dangerous three-point shot to will a Penn State team that overachieved at times to a number of wins largely by himself. He can get hot from outside and sustain it, although he has a bit of a push shot. The biggest issue is Carr’s difficulty scoring in the paint, as he’s not explosive and relies on a so-so array of floaters and creative finishes. Though he’s an able facilitator, he’s a bit in love with his jumper and tends to hunt his shot. Defensively, his average lateral quickness might also be exposed. Carr’s offensive talent is NBA-caliber, but he needs to round out the rest of his game. After leading Penn State to an NIT title, it made sense for Carr to capitalize and turn pro.

Ronald Martinez

41. Shake Milton, G, SMU | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 41

Stats: 18.0 PPG, 4.4 APG, 43.4% 3FG

After missing the last 11 games of the season with a hand injury, Milton will sign with an agent but has a wide range of draft outcomes — he has been billed as a late first-rounder in the past, but seems to be trending more toward the second after scouts have had three seasons to pick him apart. This was his best year at SMU, and he took a step forward as a scorer without sacrificing efficiency. He’s much more comfortable on the ball than off, but has the size to theoretically play either guard position and provides spacing with a reliable jumper (he never shot below 42% in three college seasons). Milton isn’t really a dribble-breakdown guy, but has some change of pace ability. His aggressiveness and defensive contributions waver somewhat. He’ll benefit from playing a supporting role in the NBA as a shooter and ball-mover.

42. Jacob Evans, G/F, Cincinnati | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last: 46

Stats: 13.0 PPG, 1.3 SPG, 37% 3FG

Evans is a tough, defensive-minded wing who’s demonstrated ability to make threes at the college level. He has the size and frame to guard a variety of players on the perimeter and is a willing defender, often setting the tone for his teammates. The upside with Evans is limited, as he’s an erratic scorer and doesn’t create offense very well, nor is he aggressive attacking the rim. He has sort of a hard, flat jumper that has given some scouts pause. Evans has the benefit of being young for his class, but doesn’t offer much upside. Teams seeking a defensive-minded pickup in the middle of the draft will give him a hard look.

43. Rodions Kurucs, G/F, FC Barcelona

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 49

Stats (FC Barcelona B): 9.3 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 42.9% FG

Kurucs has struggled to get a foothold when it comes to playing time at Barcelona, but has the type of size and versatility NBA teams are looking for on the wing. He was on the first-round cusp last season before pulling out of the draft, and his mix of size, athleticism and smarts are appealing. He has some nice traits and looks like a potentially useful role player, but it has been difficult for teams to get eyes on him given his current team situation. His environment has created some challenges as it pertains to his draft range.

44. Trevon Duval, PG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 44

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 5.6 APG, 1.5 SPG

Duval was in a tricky spot after an underwhelming freshman year, but made the right call to turn pro rather than return and lose playing time to Duke’s incoming recruits. Team context stripped away some opportunities for him to flash the drive-and-kick game he showed as a top high school recruit, and exposed his inability to space the floor. He’s extremely quick, has gotten a bit better at setting up teammates and has solid defensive instincts. But his shooting woes (29.6% from three) are seen as a serious problem long-term, as defenses will be able to sag off him and crowd the paint. Duval has always been wild and turnover-prone with the ball, and his overall ability to be an NBA lead guard has come into question. He has some upside and definitely real talent, but will need time to get back on track in order to maximize it.

45. Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 45

Stats: 14.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 40.2% 3FG

Cast into a supporting role on a Duke team devoid of wings, Trent did a nice job fitting in and was one of the top three-point shooters in the country. Working mostly spotting up, spacing the floor and running in transition, Trent has with projectable jumper mechanics and a solid feel for his role. He’s not wildly athletic in any way, which could limit him both as a scorer and defender at the next level. But as he gets stronger and has more opportunities to create offense, Trent should be able to progress into a capable role player. He has a ways to go, but has some skills to offer. He’ll enter the draft with an agent.

46. Jevon Carter, G, West Virginia | Senior

Height: 6'2 | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 54

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 6.6 APG, 3.0 SPG

Perhaps the top on-ball defender in college hoops, Carter has proven he‘s ready to step onto an NBA court and lock up. Although nothing else truly pops about his skill set, his relentless attitude and commitment to defense will earn him opportunities. Carter won’t light it up in the NBA as a scorer, but he’s willing to move the ball, can find open teammates and knock down threes, which might be enough to keep him on the floor offensively. As an older prospect, the margin for error is a bit thinner for him, but it’s hard not to love everything he brings to the table.

47. Tyus Battle, SG, Syracuse | Sophomore

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 235 | Age: 20 | Last: 55

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 39.9% FG, 32.2% 3FG

Battle is a bit tricky to evaluate due to his massive role in Syracuse’s offense: his stats are inflated by the fact he never sits, and it’s hard to know if his poor shot selection is attributable to what’s asked of him, or if that’s how he’ll try to score in the NBA. He has a good frame and skill level and can score at all three levels, but isn’t a great playmaker or physical finisher and is overreliant on midrange shots. He’s not a consistent three-point shooter, either. Because of Syracuse’s 2-3 zone, it’s hard to assess his defensive impact, but the Sweet 16 run didn’t hurt in terms of exposure. Battle has yet to announce his draft plans.

48. Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: 47

Stats: 18.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 38% 3FG

Okogie has declared for the draft without an agent, and could be a player who really rises depending on how his predraft process shakes out. He’s plenty athletic and has some talent offensively, with a muscular build, 7'0" wingspan and good rotation on his ball. His shot selection and body language can be questionable, and he has some maturing to do, as he’s prone to mental mistakes. His feel for the game is just average. But Okogie can make tough shots and should be able to guard multiple positions. He’s still inconsistent and has a ways to go, but his tools are NBA-caliber as a potential 3-and-D wing.

49. Keita Bates-Diop, F, Ohio State | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 235 | Age: 22 | Last: 52

Stats: 19.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

It’s tough to ignore Bates-Diop’s production, as the Big Ten’s player of the year and a central figure in Ohio State’s resurgence. He has a deft scoring touch and has been a tough matchup for college defenders. However, his lack of explosiveness may limit him at the next level, and he’s not quite big or strong enough to play the four (despite a 7'2" wingspan) nor is he an ideal ball-handler to play the three. It’s good to consider what elements of his scoring will translate — Ohio State ran a lot of isolation plays for him in the mid-range, touches he likely won’t warrant at the next level when he no longer has a mismatch advantage. If Bates-Diop continues to shoot at a great clip from outside, he’ll have a chance at an NBA role. But his skill will have to cover for his lack of athleticism.

50. Jarrey Foster, G/F, SMU | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last: 64

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.7 APG

Foster was tracking as a fringe first-round candidate before a partially torn ACL ended his season. His rehab is on track, and he’s testing the waters looking for a second-round guarantee. Given the premium on athletic wings who can defend multiple positions, he could certainly be a worthy prospect for a team to draft and develop. He was in midst of a breakout, stepping into a bigger offensive role for the Mustangs and showcasing his versatility as a defender and scorer. He was SMU’s top rebounder and spent time playing both forward spots. Foster has a history of knee issues and not being able to work out for teams at present doesn’t help. But he’s a terrific athlete with a good feel who doesn’t need the ball to make an impact. His three-point shooting will ultimately be a major determinant in his NBA success.

​​

51. Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 50

Stats: 14.8 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.7% 3FG

Possessing good size for a two-guard and an array of scoring skills, Huerter is young for his class and has impressed scouts with his fundamentally sound game. He excels as a spot-up scorer, with good mechanics from outside and the ability to attack closeouts and use his height mismatch against smaller guards. He’s decently athletic, and there’s room for players in his mold to make an NBA impact. Improving defensively will help, but simply being a high-quality floor spacer with his frame and ball-moving skills is a good place to start. Logic suggests he’ll return to school, but he should be able to take another step forward as a junior.

52. Killian Tillie, F, Gonzaga | Sophomore

Height: 6'10 | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Last: 51

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 47.9% 3FG

Highly skilled and capable of spacing the floor at 6’10”, Tillie has been productive as a scorer and rebounder and one of the more dangerous long-range threats in college basketball when he’s on. He’s more athletic than he looks, quick off the ground and agile enough to spend some time on the perimeter. An extremely slender build is the thing that may hold him back, as he sometimes struggles to win 50-50 balls off the glass and can have difficulties playing through contact, which limits his ability to create looks for himself. He needs to get stronger to really compete on the interior as a four-man. Still, the height, touch and shooting stroke are going to play, whether it’s this year’s draft or down the line.

53. Kevin Hervey, F, UT-Arlington | Senior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last: 56

Stats: 20.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.2 APG

A long, skilled forward, Hervey had a highly productive career at UT-Arlngton and could be a useful floor-spacer and bench scorer at the next level. He has a 7’3” wingspan and rebounds well, though isn’t overly mobile or athletic. As a result, he’s somewhat of a tweener defensively and will have to be utilized carefully to create a matchup advantage. He never shot above 34% from three in college, but his ability to do damage inside and out in a variety of situations is certainly interesting. He has a history of knee injuries that may hurt him when it comes to draft position and his motor comes and goes, but he can really score the ball.

54. P.J. Washington, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | Age: 19 | Last: 60

Stats: 10.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 51.9% FG

Washington will test the draft waters, and with Kentucky’s frontcourt shaping up as crowded next season, it wouldn’t be a shocker if he stayed in, despite likely ending up in the second round. He’s undersized, but has good touch around the basket, a 7'3" wingspan and powerful leaping ability. He’s been most effective with four shooters around him, and his best NBA role might be as a small-ball five, where he can switch defensively, set screens and be utilized in the short roll. Though Washington could end up as a defensive tweener at the next level if his athleticism doesn’t allow him to play big, but there’s some stuff to like here.

55. Jalen Hudson, SG, Florida | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 42

Stats: 15.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 40.4% 3FG

Hudson found new life as a featured scorer for Florida, hitting threes at a plus-40% clip and becoming a potential specialist. He’s excelled in his role as a floor-spacer, running off of screens, pulling up off the dribble comfortably and finding ways to get to the line. It’s worth noting he’s never shot more than 67% from the foul line, oddly. He’s a good-not-great athlete and is likely to be limited as a playmaker and defender in the NBA, but his smooth stroke gives him a chance to make an impact. He will have to take it upon himself to expand his skills in other ways. He could still return to Florida next season.

56. Malik Newman, SG, Kansas | Sophomore

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: NR

Stats: 14.2 PPG, 46.3% FG, 41.5% 3FG

After reviving his stock as a prospect with a quality late-season run for the Jayhawks, Newman will stay in the draft and try to parlay it into a favorable selection. He’s always been a scorer by trade, and rediscovering how to do it efficiently proved a boon for his team. Newman’s ability to shoot from deep and finish in transition are nice, and he showed better effort on defense at times this season as well. The issue is that he’s an undersized two-guard and not really a combo, which may limit his role utility. It’s extremely hard to stick in the NBA as a microwave-type scorer, and the deck may be stacked against him in that regard.

57. Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA | Freshman

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 57

Stats: 13.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 35.2% 3FG

Although Wilkes didn’t show a ton of progression over the course of the season, he has a good frame for the NBA and some theoretical value when projecting down the line. He’s lanky and bouncy on the wing and has some shooting touch, but has issues trying to put the ball on the floor and attack the basket. Transition play is where his athletic gifts stand out. He probably needs to return to school and improve as a defender, as well as add to his offensive repertoire before turning pro. More consistency and experience could go a long way with him.

58. Isaac Bonga, G/F, Fraport Skyliners

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Last: 58

Stats (German BBL): 5.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 40% FG

An oversized ball-handler and talented, instinctive passer, Bonga would be one of the youngest players in this class and has nice upside given his unusual skill set. If he had a consistent jumper we might be talking about him more in the context of the first round. He’s unselfish and has a promising skill set otherwise, with a smooth handle and the ability to cover lots of ground with long strides. Bonga is still learning the game, but is the type of high-risk, high-reward dice roll that makes a lot of sense as a potential long-term stash.

59. Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last: 66

Stats (French Pro A): 13.3 PPG, 4.2 APG, 38.5% 3FG

A quick, toolsy ball-handler who excels at scoring off the dribble, Okobo is an intriguing stash pick with his range of offensive skills. He has solid mechanics, good range from three and the ability to get into the paint and kick the ball out. He’s athletic enough to project at the next level, and has turned up his play a notch this season in France while handling a hefty offensive workload. A 6’8” wingspan and solid instincts give him a nice defensive ceiling as well. He will need to rein in his shot selection and turnovers, but he’s sniffing at the second round.

60. Kenrich Williams, F, TCU | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 23 | Last: 53

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.9 APG

Despite Williams’s advanced age and history of knee issues, his array of skills and physical profile make him an intriguing prospect. He wasn’t a featured scorer at TCU, but his ability to blend different types of lineups with his smarts and versatility on both ends should allow him to find a role in the NBA. He’s a good rebounder, passer and useful shooter (39.5% from three) who can slot into a variety of spots on the floor, making him a good fit for positionless schemes. Williams won’t score much, but he’ll do everything else, and should fit in as a combo forward.

Grant Halverson

61. Ray Spalding, F/C, Louisville | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last: 62

Stats: 12.3 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.7 BPG

Putting his mobility and length to good use, Spalding emerged as Louisville’s top long-term prospect this season and will have a chance to get drafted after choosing to sign with an agent. He’s a rebounder and shot-blocker with a decent sense of the floor, and should be able to switch some screens and make an impact on defense. He has nice touch with his right hand and some potential as a face-up shooter as his skill set evolves. Spalding’s not wildly strong or explosive, nor is he likely to become a high-scoring option, but has a chance to become a rotation piece for someone if his development breaks correctly.

62. Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 39.4% 3FG

A skilled, though slow-footed post player, Wagner made improvements this season but remains a liability on the defensive end. Leading Michigan to the national title game was an impressive feat, but it’s possible his production was more a product of his environment. His inside-out game was the key to Michigan’s system, and he excels working as a screener and finishing with either hand. His game is effective, but he’s a bit clumsy at times and doesn’t get to the foul line all that often. His rebounding numbers improved significantly as a junior, but he doesn’t block shots or defend well in space, and NBA teams will surely pick on him. His offensive contributions will have to outweigh his problems on the other end.

63. Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 48

Stats: 16.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.8 BPG

Production isn’t the issue with McCoy, who dominated statistically all season in the Mountain West (albeit for a mediocre team). He’s strong and rebounds and finishes well, but his game lacks a level of offensive diversity—he’s all right hand and doesn’t have an outstanding feel for scoring. He has no true calling-card skill and at times it can look like he’s going through the motions. McCoy has the requisite size and mobility to play in the NBA, but he’s more of a traditional center, and his actual role utility in the league is fair to question. It’s difficult to make it as a backup center in the league without a high offensive skill level or the ability to defend in space.

64. Jarred Vanderbilt, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 65

Stats: 5.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 42.6% FG

It’s hard to get too excited over Vanderbilt’s situation, after continued injuries have made it difficult for him to live up to the hype. He’s a good athlete and outstanding rebounder when he’s on the floor, but the rest of his skill set has been an odd fit at Kentucky, and he can get caught up forcing his own offense when he does have opportunities. Shooting has always been an issue with him, and his NBA role is also awkward at this stage as it’s unclear what else translates, particularly as a scorer. His long history of lower-body injuries will likely create red flags. Vanderbilt could be a second round flier, but is best served staying in school and making a case for himself next season.

65. Goga Bitadze, C, Mega Bemax

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Last: 59

Stats (Adriatic League): 11.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.0 BPG

With a strong build and some fluidity to his game, Bitadze has been an impact player for Mega Bemax, which has helped send a number of prospects into the draft in recent years. He’s been a highly productive rebounder and shot-blocker and has pretty quick feet that help him maneuver around slower bigs. The Georgian international has also demonstrated some ability as a jump shooter. He needs seasoning, but with his physical traits and developing skill level, there’s intriguing long-term potential if he chooses to enter the draft.

66. Sagaba Konate, C, West Virginia | Sophomore

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 260 | Age: 21 | Last: NR

Stats: 10.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.2 BPG

An exceptional shot-blocker with natural instincts protecting the basket, Konate has an outside chance at the NBA as a defensive-minded backup center. He‘s got a hefty build and plays bigger than his size, leveraging his length, bulk and explosiveness to contest shots and bang with taller players. His offensive game is rudimentary, and he will have to establish his ability to rim-run, crash the glass and generate easy baskets against pro competition. He’s testing without an agent, and Konate’s defensive tenacity and high-energy play will at least earn him serious looks.

67. Arnoldas Kulboka, F, Capo d’Orlando

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last: 67

Stats (All competitions): 9.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 38.3% 3FG

An athletic wing with shooting potential, Kulboka has nice size for a three and upside as a scorer. He needs to add weight and gain high-level experience, but makes sense as a stashable prospect. He could be a mismatch as he improves his pull-up game, as he’s comfortable putting the ball on the ground, but will need to get stronger to be able play the four. He’s a fine team defender but may not be able to stick with NBA athletes. Kulboka needs to round out his game before arriving in the NBA, but has intrigue as a perimeter specialist.

68. Svi Mykhailiuk, G/F, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last: 69

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 2.7 APG, 44.4% 3FG

Mykhailiuk took a nice step forward as a senior and became a pivotal player for Kansas, finally delivering on his promise. He’s not very athletic and doesn’t have a ton of game off the bounce, but he can really shoot the ball and will have an opportunity to redeem his poor showing during last year’s pre-draft process. He’s a solid passer with some feel. Physically, the deck is stacked against him as he lacks ideal length for his position and struggles to keep up with quicker and stronger wings. Mykhailiuk is only 20, but there may not be not a ton of upside with him given his shortcomings unless his jump shooting translates in an elite capacity.

69. Kerwin Roach, G, Texas | Junior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 180 | Age: 21 | Last: 74

Stats: 12.3 PPG, 3.6 APG, 1.5 SPG

One of the most athletic guards in college hoops, Roach made big strides as a contributor this season and is an interesting developmental prospect. He has the size and agility to be a quality NBA defender and the explosiveness to excel in transition play, but needs to get stronger. His feel as a ball-handler leaves something to be desired. His uptick in three-point shooting (36%) was a pleasant surprise, although he’s still not a great foul shooter and it’s hard to be fully sold there. If he’s not going to run the point and can’t consistently space the floor, Roach will have to hang his hat on defense, where his ranginess and instincts could help earn him a roster spot.

70. Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue | Sophomore

Height: 6'0" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 73

Stats: 18.2 PPG, 2.9 APG, 40.4% 3FG

While breaking out this season as Purdue’s go-to scorer, Edwards turned heads around the NBA and emerged as a person of interest. He’s entering without an agent and would seem best-suited to return for his junior year, where he should have a much better case in the draft. His ability to make difficult shots off the bounce in spite of his size is rare, and his aggressive, bowling ball-style downhill game can be a lot of fun to watch. He needs to improve as a playmaker, defender and floor leader, but he’s a name to follow going forward who could provide instant offense off someone’s bench.

71. Caleb Martin, G/F, Nevada | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: NR

Stats: 18.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 40.3% 3FG

Separating Martin from his identical twin brother Cody can be a confusing task, but they helped themselves as prospects in March and each bring something a little different to the table. Caleb is the better scorer and generally regarded as the bigger talent after a strong season shooting the ball from outside at high volume (he was Mountain West Player of the Year). He’s athletic and can generate his own offense, but will have to show a little more to distinguish himself, particularly as a defender. After transferring from NC State, the Martins are older prospects with a bit less upside, and are keeping open the option to return to school.

72. Vince Edwards, F, Purdue | Senior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last: 68

Stats: 14.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 40.5% 3FG

Though Edwards supplied Purdue with a bit of everything as an undersized four-man, he does nothing on an elite level, and a lack of great explosiveness and burst off the dribble precludes him from being a surefire NBA contributor. He’s a known commodity at this point, able to make open threes, rebound and handle different matchups on defense, but all of those things will be much tougher tasks in the pros. Edwards can make set threes yet isn’t a great shot-creator, which probably limits him to playing the four, though he might be able to stay in front of slower wing players. He’s got a chance to get drafted, but will have to fight for a spot regardless.

73. Kostas Antetokounmpo, F/C, Dayton | Sophomore

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last: NR

​Stats: 5.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.1 BPG

The less-freakier Greek barely made a blip on the radar at Dayton this season, but his physical tools and motor have the NBA intrigued as a player who could certainly warrant a flier. He has a long way to go and is functionally a big man, unlike his more talented older brother. Antetokounmpo’s strength, long arms and mobility coupled with the fact he picked up the game a bit late offer definite upside, and he’s young enough that some G League seasoning and skill work could help turn him into an NBA contributor. He seems like a good candidate for a two-way deal at the very least, and could really help himself with strong workouts.

74. Cody Martin, G/F, Nevada | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: NR

Stats: 14.0 PPG, 4.7 APG, 1.7 SPG

A more well-rounded, if not quite as gifted prospect as his twin brother, Cody Martin left a strong impression over the final month of the college season in which he effectively played point guard. His ball-handling and playmaking ability at his size, coupled with quality defense (he was Defensive Player of the Year in the Mountain West), create a nice degree of versatility. While his brother is the superior scorer (Cody shot just 29% from three), his diverse skill set gives him a similar opportunity to carve out an NBA role, however slim it may be. Evaluating how the twins exist playing without each other will be an interesting situation for team personnel.

75. Theo Pinson, G/F, North Carolina | Senior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: NR

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.1 APG

Pinson’s talent has never been in question, but his overall level of consistency over his four years at UNC left plenty to be desired. He showed signs of figuring things out toward the end of this season, and is a capable playmaker and glue guy who should have a chance to work his way into the league provided the intensity level is there. He has the length and athletic ability to help on defense, where he makes hustle plays and can cover a good amount of ground. Three-point shooting is Pinson’s achilles heel, as he never shot higher than 29% in college and showed little to no improvement in that area. His versatility is worth a shot as a potential undrafted free agent or late second-rounder.

76. Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College | Sophomore

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 77

Stats: 17.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.7 APG

Bowman is more of a name to watch for next season’s draft after an impressive sophomore year, capable of playing uptempo, pushing the pace and attacking the basket with either hand. He’s strong and athletic and loves to initiate contact and finish over bigger defenders. Bowman has largely shot the ball well from outside, although there are times where he forces the issue somewhat. He’s a former football player and brings that type of mentality on the defensive end and as a rebounder. Scouts will look for him to play a more controlled style, and determine how much of his scoring ability will carry over.

77. D.J. Hogg, F, Texas A&M | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last: NR

Stats: 11.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 37.8% 3FG

A potential shooting specialist, Hogg has some size and length on the wing and a smooth stroke from outside. Athletically he leaves something to be desired, and defensively he will struggle to match up with NBA wings. He’s a solid ball-mover and floor-spacer who could earn a spot on a roster if he shoots it at a strong enough clip. Hogg will need to try and diversify his offense, but his base strengths are enough to create an opportunity. He’s yet to announce his draft decision.

78. Austin Wiley, C, Auburn | Sophomore

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 70

Stats (2016-17): 8.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.3 BPG

Auburn had a surprisingly strong season in Wiley’s absence due to fallout from the FBI investigation. The big man once looked like a potential Top 40 pick, but will have to re-establish his draft range in team workouts. He’s got a huge frame and is young for his class, offering some tools and a longer time-frame to figure things out. He struggled shooting free throws and finishing at the rim at times as a freshman. Although Wiley works hard on the glass, he doesn’t play above the rim and is more of a traditional center, for better or worse. He has a history of knee injuries that may come into play given his heavy build, and what type of shape he shows up in will be critical.

79. Alize Johnson, F, Missouri State | Senior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 71

Stats: 15.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 2.8 APG

Johnson has a strange but effective game, playing as a center for Missouri State but functioning more as a ball-handler and utility scorer. He regressed this season, particularly as a three-point shooter (28%) but his unique range of skills puts him in the second-round conversation. He’s a terrific rebounder and adept at grabbing the ball off the glass and initiating the break. Able to to attack the basket in space and make the right pass, Johnson could be a small-ball center if he finds a way to cut it on defense. He’s laterally quick and offers some mobility, but made next to no impact in terms of blocks and steals. Though talented, he’s a weird case study and needs a good team fit to thrive.

80. Bonzie Colson, PF, Notre Dame | Senior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Last: 76

Stats: 19.7 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.2 BPG

Though Colson missed a large chunk of the season with a broken foot, teams are extremely familiar with his unorthodox game. He had a stellar career at Notre Dame, but his lack of size as a post player and bizarre body make it hard to project him as anything more than a role player under very specific circumstances, if that. He has a deep bag of offensive moves in the post and the production to back it up, but in an uptempo game, Colson may have a tough time running the floor and keeping up. Defensively, he’s likely to get exposed. He could be a flier and will get an opportunity, but there’s reason for skepticism.