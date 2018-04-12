The NBA draft lottery will not take place until May 15 in Chicago, but before any ping-pong balls are drawn to determine the order of the top-three picks, the lottery odds for each team must be established.

While the Suns locked up the league's worst record and the Grizzlies are alone at second-worst, the Mavericks and Hawks finished tied at third and a tiebreaker on Friday will determine which team will have the third-best lottery odds and which team will have the fourth-best chance at securing the top pick. The Kings and Bulls are tied for the league's sixth-worst record and will also have a tiebreaker. These tiebreaks will determine each team's odds of getting the top pick, as well as establish their place in the standings for how teams will be slotted outside of the top three.

In addition to the lottery teams, there also some playoff teams that will have to go through tiebreakers to determine draft spots. The Heat and Bucks are tied at 44-38, the Spurs and Timberwolves are tied at 47-35 and the Pacers, Thunder, Jazz and Pelicans are knotted up at 48-34.

Check out the break down of how each tiebreaker effects each teams' lottery odds and first-round draft position below. Check out Jeremy Woo's Big Board for both rounds of the 2018 NBA draft here.

Tiebreaker Scenarios

• Hawks-Mavericks

​Winner of tiebreaker gets third lottery position (13.8 percent chance for No. 1 pick) and loser gets the fourth lottery position (13.7 percent chance for No. 1 pick)

• Kings-Bulls

Winner of tiebreaker gets sixth lottery position (5.3 percent chance for No. 1 pick) and loser gets seventh lottery position (5.3 percent chance for No. 1 pick)

• Heat-Bucks

Winner gets No. 16 pick and loser gets No. 17 pick. Milwaukee will lose it's pick to the Suns if it is No. 16 because of the Eric Bledsoe trade, but would retain the pick if it's No. 17. Miami's pick will go to the Suns no matter what spot it is because of the Goran Dragic trade.

• Timberwolves-Spurs

Winner gets No. 18 pick and loser gets No. 19 pick. Minnesota's pick goes to the Hawks no matter what spot it is because of the Adreian Payne trade.

• Pacers-Thunder-Jazz-Pelicans

Winner gets No. 20 pick, second gets No. 21 pick, third gets No. 22 pick and fourth gets No. 23 pick. Oklahoma City's pick will go to the Timberwolves no matter what spot it is because it was sent to Utah in the Enes Kanter trade, and then sent to Minnesota in the Ricky Rubio Trade. New Orleans' pick will go to the Bulls no matter what spot it is because of the Nikola Mirotic trade.

Draft Lottery Odds (Chance at No.1 pick)

1. Suns (25 percent)

2. Grizzlies (19.9 Percent)

3. Hawks or Mavericks (13.8 percent)

4. Hawks or Mavericks (13.7 percent)

5. Magic (8.8 percent)

6. Kings or Bulls (5.3 percent)

7. Kings or Bulls (5.3 percent)

8. Nets (2.8 percent)—Pick goes to Cavaliers because it was sent to the Celtics in the Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett trade and Boston sent it to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade.

9. Knicks (1.7 percent)

10. Lakers (1.1 percent)—If pick is No. 1, 10, 11, 12 or 13 it goes to the 76ers because it was sent to the Suns in the Steve Nash trade and Phoenix sent it to Philadelphia because a three-team trade with Milwaukee involving Brandon Knight, Michael Carter-Williams and Miles Plumlee. If pick is No. 2 or 3 it goes to the Celtics because of Philadelphia's trade with Boston to swap first-round picks in the 2017 draft.

11. Hornets (0.8 percent)

12. Pistons (0.7 percent)—Pick goes to the Clippers because of the Blake Griffin trade.

13. Clippers (0.6 percent)

14. Nuggets (0.5 percent)

Playoff Team Draft Order

15. Wizards

16. Heat or Bucks (Pick will go to Suns no matter what)

17. Heat or Bucks

18. Timberwolves or Spurs

19. Timberwolves or Spurs

20. Pacers, Thunder, Jazz or Pelicans

21. Pacers, Thunder, Jazz or Pelicans

22. Pacers, Thunder, Jazz or Pelicans

23. Pacers, Thunder, Jazz or Pelicans

24. Trail Blazers

25. Cavaliers (Pick goes to the Lakers because of the Isaiah Thomas trade)

26. 76ers

27. Celtics

28. Warriors

29. Raptors (Pick goes to the Nets because of the DeMarre Carroll trade)

30. Rockets (Pick goes to the Hawks because it was sent to the Clippers in the Chris Paul trade and Los Angeles sent it to Atlanta in a three-team trade with Denver involving Danilo Gallinari)