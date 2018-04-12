The Orlando Magic have fired head coach Frank Vogel, the team announced Thursday.

Vogel spent two seasons with the team and had a record of 54–110.

"We would like to thank Frank for his contributions to the Orlando Magic,’’ Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in a release. ``We appreciate the sacrifices he made as head coach and certainly wish him and his family well going forward.’’

Orlando went 25–57 this season, down from 29 victories the team had in Vogel's first season at the helm. The Magic have missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

Vogel came to the Magic after coaching the Indiana Pacers for six seasons, leading the team to the postseason in five of those years.