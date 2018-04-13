Report: Wizards' Jodie Meeks Suspended 25 Games for Violating NBA Anti-Drug Program

Meeks will be prohibited from playing in the playoffs.

By Nihal Kolur
April 13, 2018

Washington Wizards guard Jodie Meeks will not be joining the team on their playoff run, as he has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, according to ESPN.

Meeks tested positive for ipamorelin and growth-hormone-releasing peptide-2, both banned substances.

Meeks' lawyer Ben Levine told ESPN, "It is regrettable that the NBA has prematurely taken action against Jodie today. Accordingly, we will appeal the suspension and vigorously defend Jodie's rights. Unfortunately, under the CBA, a player is guilty until proven innocent and while Jodie's appeal is pending he will be forced to sit out the playoffs."

Meeks, 30, will lose $29,909 per playoff game during the suspension and the Wizards will save about $15,000 in tax savings during the same span. If Meeks opts into his $3.5 million player option to remain in Washington next season, he will lose over $31,000 per game.

Meeks has averaged 6.3 points per game for Washington this season, playing around 15 minutes per game in 77 games. The Wizards squeaked into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed and will face the No. 1 seed Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

The No. 41 draft pick in the 2009 NBA draft, Meeks has played for six teams throughout his career, most recently for Detroit and Orlando before arriving in the nation's capital this season.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now