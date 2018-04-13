Washington Wizards guard Jodie Meeks will not be joining the team on their playoff run, as he has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, according to ESPN.

Sources on ESPN: Wizards guard Jodie Meeks suspended 25 games for violating NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug program, ending his season. Tested positive for Ipamorelin and GHRP-2. Meeks’ attorney Ben Levine to ESPN: “It is regrettable that the NBA has prematurely taken action against Jodie.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 13, 2018

Meeks tested positive for ipamorelin and growth-hormone-releasing peptide-2, both banned substances.

Meeks' lawyer Ben Levine told ESPN, "It is regrettable that the NBA has prematurely taken action against Jodie today. Accordingly, we will appeal the suspension and vigorously defend Jodie's rights. Unfortunately, under the CBA, a player is guilty until proven innocent and while Jodie's appeal is pending he will be forced to sit out the playoffs."

Meeks, 30, will lose $29,909 per playoff game during the suspension and the Wizards will save about $15,000 in tax savings during the same span. If Meeks opts into his $3.5 million player option to remain in Washington next season, he will lose over $31,000 per game.

Meeks has averaged 6.3 points per game for Washington this season, playing around 15 minutes per game in 77 games. The Wizards squeaked into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed and will face the No. 1 seed Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

The No. 41 draft pick in the 2009 NBA draft, Meeks has played for six teams throughout his career, most recently for Detroit and Orlando before arriving in the nation's capital this season.