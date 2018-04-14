Draymond Green is reminding everyone that the Warriors are primed for success in the playoffs after beating the Spurs in Game 1.

"Regardless of what everyone's saying," Green said to reporters during the post game press conference. "'The Warriors have lost it. They're not together. They can't win without Steph. They're not the same team...blah, blah, blah.' We know what we're capable of."

The Warriors beat the Spurs 113-92 on Saturday in Game 1.

Green went on to explain that people don't need to worry over Stephen Curry still missing games, including Game 1, with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. Curry has only played in 51 games this season.

"There's been games that we've won without Steph-- a series," Green said. "Same as Kevin. Myself. We've won games without myself. We've won games without Klay. We've won games without our head coach. We're primed for this."

The Warriors only won seven of their last 17 games in the regular season. Green doesn't want people to dwell on their record.

"A lot of people have [forgotten] what we're capable of," Green said. "We know. We're gonna show that."

The Warriors face the Spurs in Game 2 on Monday night.