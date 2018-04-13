Stephen Curry could reportedly return from injury during the Western Conference semifinals, Yahoo Sports's Shams Charania reports.

The Warriors guard has a three-week evaluation on Saturday, according to Charania.

Warriors star Stephen Curry (sprained MCL) is targeting expected return at some point in the Western Conference semifinals, league sources told Yahoo. Curry has three-week evaluation on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2018

Curry hasn't played since March 23 due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

The Warriors's first playoff game is Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry has only played in 51 games this season, averaging 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.