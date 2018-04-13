Report: Stephen Curry Could Return From Injury in Western Conference Semifinals

The Warriors star hasn't played since March 23.

By Jenna West
April 13, 2018

Stephen Curry could reportedly return from injury during the Western Conference semifinals, Yahoo Sports's Shams Charania reports.

The Warriors guard has a three-week evaluation on Saturday, according to Charania.

Curry hasn't played since March 23 due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

The Warriors's first playoff game is Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry has only played in 51 games this season, averaging 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

