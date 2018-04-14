Joel Embiid Says 'We Got A Pretty Good Chance' For Game 2 or Game 3 Playoff Return

The man in the mask is looking to return soon from his broken orbital bone and concussion.

By Jenna West
April 14, 2018

Joel Embiid hopes to make his return from injury in Game 2 or Game 3 of the playoffs, according to ESPN.

"If it was my decision, I would play," Embiid told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "but I can't get back on the court without an OK from them. But everything has been going well. I've been able to do everything. And I feel great. So we got a pretty good chance for Game 2 or Game 3. We gonna see how it feels in the next couple of days."

The 76ers center has been out since March 28 after suffering a left orbital bone fracture and concussion when colliding with teammate Markelle Fultz in a game against the Knicks.

"I got to do some contact stuff and see how it feels, and then they are going to allow me back," Embiid said. "I did a little bit today, kind of like dummy defense -- not really contact, but, like, a body on me."

Embiid was able to shoot on the court for about 30 minutes prior to Saturday's game, reports ESPN. He wore a black mask, which he prefers over a white or clear one. 

"The white, clear mask is kind of harder, visibility-wise," Embiid said. "It gets foggy and all that. [But] we still gotta get the league to approve the black mask. There's a few options, so we gonna see how that goes."

Embiid missed the 76ers's Game 1 against the Heat on Saturday. Game 2 is on Monday in Philadelphia and Game 3 is on Thursday in Miami.

