Joel Embiid hopes to make his return from injury in Game 2 or Game 3 of the playoffs, according to ESPN.

"If it was my decision, I would play," Embiid told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "but I can't get back on the court without an OK from them. But everything has been going well. I've been able to do everything. And I feel great. So we got a pretty good chance for Game 2 or Game 3. We gonna see how it feels in the next couple of days."

The 76ers center has been out since March 28 after suffering a left orbital bone fracture and concussion when colliding with teammate Markelle Fultz in a game against the Knicks.

"I got to do some contact stuff and see how it feels, and then they are going to allow me back," Embiid said. "I did a little bit today, kind of like dummy defense -- not really contact, but, like, a body on me."

Embiid was able to shoot on the court for about 30 minutes prior to Saturday's game, reports ESPN. He wore a black mask, which he prefers over a white or clear one.

"The white, clear mask is kind of harder, visibility-wise," Embiid said. "It gets foggy and all that. [But] we still gotta get the league to approve the black mask. There's a few options, so we gonna see how that goes."

Embiid missed the 76ers's Game 1 against the Heat on Saturday. Game 2 is on Monday in Philadelphia and Game 3 is on Thursday in Miami.