The 76ers' Joel Embiid has cleared the NBA's concussion protocol, but will remain out for Game 2 of the team's Round 1 playoff series against the Heat, the team announced Sunday.

Joel Embiid (orbital bone fracture, left eye) is out for tomorrow’s game vs Miami. Has cleared NBA’s concussion protocol. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.



Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee patellar tendinitis) is out for tomorrow’s game vs Miami — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 15, 2018

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that all Embiid had to do to clear concussion protocol was prove he could withstand contact. He wasn't cleared for contact activities until Saturday.

​Embiid suffered a fractured orbital bone after taking a shot from teammate, Markelle Fultz on March 28. He was expected to miss 2-4 weeks, meaning he could return close to the beginning of the playoffs or after the first round.

Prior to Saturday's game, Embiid told ESPN that, "If it was my decision, I would play, but I can't get back out on the court if I don't have the OK from them."

Embiid appeared at the game, shooting beforehand in his now famous mask.

He also had a little fun with a different mask.

Philadelphia beat Miami 130–103 in Game 1 on Saturday.

Monday's game is at 8 p.m. ET.