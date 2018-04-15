Pelicans guard Jordan Crawford is reportedly in talks for a deal with Big Baller Brand, reports Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

According to Charania, the company is expected to send Crawford merchandise for the NBA playoffs this week.

Crawford would be the first NBA player, besides Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, to wear the brand.

The company was started by LaVar Ball and named for sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

The 29-year-old Crawford signed with New Orleans last year but was released in October. He was signed in early April for the remainder of the season.

Crawford is in his sixth season in the NBA and has played for Atlanta, Boston, Golden State and Washington as well.