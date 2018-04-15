Celtics Outlast Bucks in Overtime After Milwaukee's Game-Tying Buzzer Beater

Khris Middleton sunk a three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, but the Celtics prevailed at home.

By Ben Golliver
April 15, 2018

Nine points. Eleven seconds.

The Celtics beat the Bucks, 113-107, in overtime in Game 1 of a first-round series on Sunday, but not before an insane back-and-forth-and-back-again sequence at the end of regulation in Boston.

With the Celtics up 96-93 thanks to a pair of Al Horford free throws, Milwaukee set up a side inbounds play with 15 seconds left. Giannis Antetokounmpo drove down the middle, as if preparing to take a quick two, before dishing to Malcolm Brogdon, who hit a game-tying three-pointer with 11.1 seconds left. But the fun was only beginning.

On the Celtics’ ensuing possession, guard Terry Rozier completely lost Eric Bledsoe off the dribble at the right angle. Presented with oceans of space, Rozier did his best Kyrie Irving impression, calmly draining a step-back three-pointer with 0.5 seconds left.

While Rozier’s shot had all the hallmarks of a classic postseason game-winner, the Bucks weren't done yet. With just a half-second on the block, the Bucks inbounded to Khris Middleton, who launched a desperation three from 35 feet. The shot swished through after the buzzer sounded, and a replay review confirmed he pulled the trigger before time expired.

Boston held on in overtime, as Milwaukee shot just 3-for-12 in the extra period. Rozier secured a crucial defensive rebound and knocked down three clinching free throws to close out the win.

Horford led the Celtics with 24 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 35 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Game 2 is set for Boston’s TD Garden on Tuesday. 

