Look: Joel Embiid Hops On Instagram, Says He's 'Sick and Tired of Being Babied' After 76ers' Loss

Joel Embiid was not too happy after the 76ers lost their first game in more than a month.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 16, 2018

The 76ers were riding a 17-game winning streak into Monday's Game 2 against the Heat, but Philadelphia was unable to keep it's hot stretch going as Dwyane Wade turned back the clock to give Miami a 113-103 win and tie the first round series at 1-1.

Over the last nine game's of the 76ers' winning streak, they had been without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who suffered a left orbital fracture on March 28. Although Philadelphia had found ways to get some impressive wins without its star big man, including a victory over the Cavaliers that all but clinched the 3 seed and a 27-point triumph in Game 1, the team looked more vulnerable in Game 2, and Embiid's absence could be felt in the team's 10th straight game without him.

In the second quarter, the Heat flipped a seven-point deficit into a 14-point advantage as the 76ers could only muster 13 points in the frame. 

Embiid said before Saturday's Game 1 there was "a pretty good chance" he would be on the floor for either Game 2 or Game 3. After not suiting up in the Game 2 loss, Embiid went on Instagram to express his feelings.

(Warning: The image below contains graphic language.)

Coach Brett Brown was asked about the post during his post-game press conference and explained he understands Embiid's frustration because it is rooted in him just wanting to get out on the court and play.

The 76ers and Heat will play in Miami for Game 3 on Thursday. There is no official word on his status for the contest, or whether or not the NBA will approve the black mask Embiid said he would prefer to play in.

