Some teams, like Golden State, Houston and Cleveland, enter the season with the expectation of a championship. Others, like Boston, Oklahoma City and Toronto expect to contend.

But then there are the tanking teams, squads that hope to lose as many games to potentially secure a draft position high enough to land a franchise player that can lead them to the promise land.

Although the NBA's new drafting system makes tanking a little more difficult, the worst teams still get the highest odds of a higher draft pick. The top three picks are decided by drawing ping pong balls, but the remaining picks in the lottery (4-14) will be arranged by team records. Here are the final 2018 NBA draft lottery standings and odds:

Team Odds of No. 1 pick Odds of top-three pick 1. Phoenix Suns (21-61) 25 percent 64.2 percent 2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60) 19.9 percent 55.8 percent 3. Dallas Mavericks (24-58) 13.8 percent 42.6 percent 4. Atlanta Hawks (24-58) 13.7 percent 42.6 percent 5. Orlando Magic (25-57) 8.8 percent 29.1 percent 6. Chicago Bulls (27-55) 5.3 percent 18.3 percent 7. Sacramento Kings (27-55) 5.3 percent 18.3 percent 8. Cleveland Cavaliers via Brooklyn Nets (28-54) 2.8 percent 9.9 percent 9. New York Knicks (29-53) 1.7 percent 6.1 percent 10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics via L.A. Lakers (35-47)* 1.1 percent 4.0 percent 11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46) 0.8 percent 2.9 percent 12. L.A. Clippers via Detroit Pistons (39-43)** 0.7 percent 2.5 percent 13. L.A. Clippers (42-40) 0.6 percent 2.2 percent 14. Denver Nuggets (46-36) 0.5 percent 1.8 percent

* Celtics get pick if 2-5, otherwise Sixers receive it

** Pistons keep pick if 1-4