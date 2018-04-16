The tank is finally over.
Some teams, like Golden State, Houston and Cleveland, enter the season with the expectation of a championship. Others, like Boston, Oklahoma City and Toronto expect to contend.
But then there are the tanking teams, squads that hope to lose as many games to potentially secure a draft position high enough to land a franchise player that can lead them to the promise land.
Although the NBA's new drafting system makes tanking a little more difficult, the worst teams still get the highest odds of a higher draft pick. The top three picks are decided by drawing ping pong balls, but the remaining picks in the lottery (4-14) will be arranged by team records. Here are the final 2018 NBA draft lottery standings and odds:
|Team
|Odds of No. 1 pick
|Odds of top-three pick
|1. Phoenix Suns (21-61)
|25 percent
|64.2 percent
|2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60)
|19.9 percent
|55.8 percent
|3. Dallas Mavericks (24-58)
|13.8 percent
|42.6 percent
|4. Atlanta Hawks (24-58)
|13.7 percent
|42.6 percent
|5. Orlando Magic (25-57)
|8.8 percent
|29.1 percent
|6. Chicago Bulls (27-55)
|5.3 percent
|18.3 percent
|7. Sacramento Kings (27-55)
|5.3 percent
|18.3 percent
|8. Cleveland Cavaliers via Brooklyn Nets (28-54)
|2.8 percent
|9.9 percent
|9. New York Knicks (29-53)
|1.7 percent
|6.1 percent
|10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics via L.A. Lakers (35-47)*
|1.1 percent
|4.0 percent
|11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46)
|0.8 percent
|2.9 percent
|12. L.A. Clippers via Detroit Pistons (39-43)**
|0.7 percent
|2.5 percent
|13. L.A. Clippers (42-40)
|0.6 percent
|2.2 percent
|14. Denver Nuggets (46-36)
|0.5 percent
|1.8 percent
* Celtics get pick if 2-5, otherwise Sixers receive it
** Pistons keep pick if 1-4