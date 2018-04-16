Basketball Hall of Famer and Philadelphia 76ers legend Hal Greer died at the age of 81, the team announced Monday.

Greer spent 15 seasons with the Syracuse Nationals and the 76ers, and was selected as an All-Star 10 times, being named the game's MVP in 1968.

He was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history in 1996 and was the first 76ers player to have his jersey retired.

Greer retired after the 1973 season, finishing hsi career with 21,586 points and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.

He still holds team records in points, field goals, field goals attempted, games and minutes played.

The team said they will celebrate Greer’s life and legacy during tonight's first–round playoff game against the Miami Heat.