Watch: Boston Marathon Champion Des Linden Gets Standing Ovation at Celtics Game

Des Linden brought the house down at the Celtics' playoff game.

By Chris Chavez
April 17, 2018

Boston Marathon champion Des Linden was honored during Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics playoff game and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

On Monday, Linden became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years.

In rainy and windy conditions, Linden crossed the finish line in 2:39:54. It marked her first major marathon victory. She has made two U.S. Olympic teams for the marathon and says she plans on trying to make a third in 2020.

Watch the Celtics honor Linden below:

Linden is a resident of Washington Township, Michigan but trains with the Rochester Hills-based Hansons-Brooks Distance Project. She is originally from Chula Vista, Calif. She has run the Boston Marathon six times in her accomplished career.

