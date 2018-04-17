Eric Bledsoe on Terry Rozier: 'I Don't Know Who The F--k That Is' (Video)

Terry Rozier is definitely in Eric Bledsoe's head right now.

By Chris Chavez
April 17, 2018

The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 120–106 and Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe did not take too kindly to a question about Terry Rozier.

Rozier was responsible for guarding Bledsoe and fared well in the match up.

A reporter asked Bledsoe, "Terry Rozier has gotten off to a strong start to this series. No turnovers in 78 min. How personally do you take that match up?" Bledoe replied with "Who?"

The reporter said "Terry Rozier. 

Bledsoe countered with "I don't know who the f--k that is."

Watch the video below:

NBC Sports Boston tweeted a video that could help refresh Bledsoe's memory:

The Celtics lead the series 2–0.

