The San Antonio Spurs are two games from an early vacation after losing Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

As All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard continues to be out because of a quad injury, the focal point has been placed on LaMarcus Aldridge.

After last night's 116–101 loss, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich heaped praise on Aldridge, who played 37 minutes and scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

"LaMarcus has been a monster all year long. He doesn't complain about a darn thing. He plays through everything. I can't imagine being more proud of a player as far as playing through adversity and being there for his teammates night after night after night," Popovich said.

The Spurs have had no answer for the Warriors, who have shot nearly 47% from 3-point range in the first two games of the series.

When asked about Leonard after Game 2, Aldridge didn't have much to say.

"I have no comment,” he said. “He has to do what’s best for him."

Game 3 is Thursday in San Antonio.