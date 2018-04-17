Steph Curry Tops NBA's List of Top Jersey Sales

Warriors guard Stephen Curry tops NBA jersey list for the third straight year

By Scooby Axson
April 17, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry led all NBA in players in jersey sales for the third straight year, according to NBAStore.com, the league's official online store.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is second on the list, followed by Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has the sixth highest selling jersey.

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis is No. 7 on the list, followed by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Sixers rookie Ben Simmons.

The Warriors, Cavaliers and 76ers are the top three in team merchandise sales. The Los Angeles Lakers are No. 4 and the Celtics at No. 5.

