Twitch will now stream NBA 2K League events, the league announced on Wednesday.

As the Official Live Streaming Partner of the NBA 2K League, Twitch will provide fans around the world with live streams of up to 199 games throughout the season, including weekly matchups, three in-season tournaments, playoffs and the NBA 2K League Finals. — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) April 18, 2018

It's a multiyear deal that will include live streams of up to 199 NBA 2K League games, including weekly matchups, in-season tournaments and all playoff games. Streams will also include live commentary and analysis, and games will available on demand.

Twitch partnered with the NBA's minor league G League last year to stream up to six games each week.

NBA 2K League is the first esports league operated by a professional sports league in the U.S. It made its debut on Twitch on April 4 during the league's inaugural draft in New York City.

The league begins on May 1.