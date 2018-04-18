NBA 2K League Signs Streaming Partnership With Twitch

Streaming starts on May 1 with this new partnership.

By Jenna West
April 18, 2018

Twitch will now stream NBA 2K League events, the league announced on Wednesday. 

It's a multiyear deal that will include live streams of up to 199 NBA 2K League games, including weekly matchups, in-season tournaments and all playoff games. Streams will also include live commentary and analysis, and games will available on demand.

Twitch partnered with the NBA's minor league G League last year to stream up to six games each week.

NBA 2K League is the first esports league operated by a professional sports league in the U.S. It made its debut on Twitch on April 4 during the league's inaugural draft in New York City. 

The league begins on May 1.

