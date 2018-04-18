Both players left during Game 1 due to injury.
Paul George and Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 2 of the Thunder-Jazz matchup.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan confirmed George's place in the game.
Billy Donovan on Paul George: "We're expecting him to play but we'll find out more as he goes through his routine...He wants to be out there. We expect him to me out there."— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 18, 2018
The Jazz announced Mitchell's return with a movie poster teasing the news.
Donovan Mitchell will be available for tonight’s game and will start. pic.twitter.com/s8IKRbCVeQ— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 18, 2018
Mitchell left Game 1 with left foot soreness but an MRI came back negative.
George missed the last minute of Game 1 to get treatment for a bruised right hip.