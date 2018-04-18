Paul George and Donovan Mitchell Will Play in Thunder-Jazz Game 2

Both players left during Game 1 due to injury.

By Jenna West
April 18, 2018

Paul George and Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 2 of the Thunder-Jazz matchup.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan confirmed George's place in the game.

The Jazz announced Mitchell's return with a movie poster teasing the news.

Mitchell left Game 1 with left foot soreness but an MRI came back negative

George missed the last minute of Game 1 to get treatment for a bruised right hip.

