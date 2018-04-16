Report: Donovan Mitchell To Play in Game 2 After Toe Injury

Donovan Mitchell reportedly to play in Game 2 vs. OKC after MRI on foot comes back negative

By Scooby Axson
April 16, 2018

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 2 of the team's first round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder after an MRI on his left foot came back negative, reports ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

Mitchell left the game in the second half with left foot soreness after colliding with Thunder forward Corey Brewer but returned.

"I feel fine," Mitchell said after the game. "Think I just stubbed my toe. Nothing major."

He finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Oklahoma City's 116-108 victory.

The best–of–seven series continues with Game 2 on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)