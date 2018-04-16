Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 2 of the team's first round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder after an MRI on his left foot came back negative, reports ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

Mitchell left the game in the second half with left foot soreness after colliding with Thunder forward Corey Brewer but returned.

"I feel fine," Mitchell said after the game. "Think I just stubbed my toe. Nothing major."

He finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Oklahoma City's 116-108 victory.

The best–of–seven series continues with Game 2 on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.