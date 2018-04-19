Report: James Dolan Says Kristaps Porzingis Could Miss Next Season

Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan said there are different possibilities about the 22-year-old's return from a torn ACL. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 19, 2018

While it's still early, and there's no official timeline, there is a chance Kristaps Porzingis could miss next season, reports the New York Post

“I’ve been told everything from December to him being out for the season, so I don’t know what to expect on that,” Dolan told the Post. “But we can’t just sit on our ass while he’s away. We need to develop a team and then integrate him into it when he comes back.”

Porzingis tore his left ACL on Feb. 6, ending his season. 

New York is searching for a head coach after firing Jeff Hornacek last week. He coached the Knicks to a 60–104 record in two seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract. Associate head coach Kurt Rambis was also let go. 

According to the Post, Dolan said he's searching for a replacement who can manage his assistants and attendant organizational function, while also delegating. 

New York has missed the playoffs in each of the past five seasons. 

