Pistons owner Tom Gores and president-coach Stan Van Gundy will meet next week to discuss Van Gundy's future with the team, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two were originally supposed to meet this week.

Van Gundy has only one year left on his five-year contract.

The Pistons missed the playoffs for the third time in four years during Van Gundy's tenure. They finished this season with a 39-43 record.

Gores admitted before the Pistons's game on April 9 that change was coming.

"We got to make some changes," Gores said to the Detroit Free Press. "I'm just not sure what they are and [Stan] has been working the whole season so I need to hear from Stan. I can tell you he's an extremely dedicated man so I think he's been good for our franchise."