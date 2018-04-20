Aaron Rodgers Joins Bucks Ownership Group

Aaron Rodgers: Quarterback. MVP. Super Bowl champion. NBA owner.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 20, 2018

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become part of the Bucks ownership team, the team announced during Game 3 of its playoff series against the Celtics.

The two-time NFL MVP sat courtside with girlfriend DAnica Patrick and one of the team's owners, Wes Edens at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

"He's a legendary player," Edens told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "He would be the first athlete that's currently active in the league that would own a piece of a major sports franchise."

Rodgers has been with Green Bay since the team drafted him No. 24 overall in 2005. The Packers are the only publicly owned team in the NFL, with more than 360,000 shareholders.

So, now it's only a matter of time until Giannis Antetokounmpo buys a share of the Packers.

