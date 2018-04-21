The 76ers-Heat game got physical with a fight in the second quarter on Saturday.

The scuffle started just under the five-minute mark after a loose ball caused players to dive for the ball.

Miami's Josh Richardson was injured as he dove into Joel Embiid.

Things got chippy in Miami 👀 pic.twitter.com/dJ2YxIMue7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2018

Then, on the other side of the court, Goran Dragic was pushed and a scuffle broke out.

Embiid was with Richardson and saw the fight, running over to that side of the court.

Justise Winslow was bleeding on his face, and he then went to locker room and received four stitches.

Robert Covington and James Johnson got technical fouls. Ben Simmons received a personal foul.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Richardson was OK and hopeful to return to the game.

