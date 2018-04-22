Watch: J.R. Smith Hits 70 Foot Buzzer Beater Against Pacers

J.R. Smith shook the arena on Sunday after he hit a 70-foot buzzer beater to end the first quarter against the Pacers.

With the Cavs up three approaching the conclusion of the first quarter, Smith received the inbound from Jeff Green and threw up a heave from three-quarter court that hit nothing but net.

The three points gave Smith his ninth points of the night on three-of-five shooting to spark the Cavs.

Smith has averaged 9.3 points, shooting just 31.3% from downtown and 40.7% overall.