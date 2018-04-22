Watch: J.R. Smith Hits 70 Foot Buzzer Beater Against Pacers

J.R. Smith from WAY downtown.
J.R. Smith shook the arena on Sunday after he hit a 70-foot buzzer beater to end the first quarter against the Pacers.
born for this. pic.twitter.com/BzJB57gFu6— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 23, 2018
With the Cavs up three approaching the conclusion of the first quarter, Smith received the inbound from Jeff Green and threw up a heave from three-quarter court that hit nothing but net.
The three points gave Smith his ninth points of the night on three-of-five shooting to spark the Cavs.
Smith has averaged 9.3 points, shooting just 31.3% from downtown and 40.7% overall.