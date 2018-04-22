NBA Rumors: Terry Stotts Could Be Fired After Trailblazers Swept Out of Playoffs

Blazers coach Terry Stotts could reportedly be on the hot seat after another early playoff exit

By Scooby Axson
April 22, 2018

The job of Portland Trailblazers head coach Terry Stotts could be on line after the team suffered another early playoff exit.

The New York Times' Marc Stein indicates that there have been rumblings about Stotts' future in Portland after the Blazers were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Portland was the No. 3 seed in this year's playoffs. 

The Blazers have now lost 10 straight playoffs games, after being swept in the first round last season by the Golden State Warriors and losing the last two games in the conference semifinals to the Warriors in 2016.

Stotts has a 272–220 record with Portland in his six seasons as a head coach with the team.

