The job of Portland Trailblazers head coach Terry Stotts could be on line after the team suffered another early playoff exit.

The New York Times' Marc Stein indicates that there have been rumblings about Stotts' future in Portland after the Blazers were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Portland was the No. 3 seed in this year's playoffs.

The mumurs have already started In coaching circles that 10 consecutive playoffs defeats will cost Terry Stotts his job in Portland, but league sources say Orlando would register immediate interest in Stotts if he becomes available — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 22, 2018

The Blazers have now lost 10 straight playoffs games, after being swept in the first round last season by the Golden State Warriors and losing the last two games in the conference semifinals to the Warriors in 2016.

Stotts has a 272–220 record with Portland in his six seasons as a head coach with the team.