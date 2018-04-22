Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili Earn Playoff Win No. 132, Most by Any Duo in NBA History

Ginobili and Parker have been teammates since 2002.

By Nihal Kolur
April 22, 2018

With the Spurs' 103-90 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the series on Sunday, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker earned playoff win No. 132 as teammates, the most by any duo in NBA History. 

Ginobili came off the bench to spark San Antonio, scoring 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting. He also hit a dagger midrange shot with 27.6 seconds remaining to force a Game 5 in Oakland.

"We were all fired up, and we saw we were in a great situation to get that win when we needed it," Ginobili said. "Now, we have a few hours to feel good about this win, and tomorrow, we'll start thinking about Game 5."

Parker and Ginobili have won four NBA championships together since 2002. Parker was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft and Ginobili was the No. 57 overall pick in the 1999 NBA draft, although opted to play oversees until joining the Spurs in 2002.

Parker was the NBA Finals MVP in 2007, when the Spurs swept the Lebron James led Cleveland Cavaliers. Aside from that matchup, Parker and Ginobili have won championships in 2003, 2005 and 2014.

 

