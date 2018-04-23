ABC7/KGO-TV sports anchor Mike Shumann was pulled from Sunday's Game 4 between the Warriors and Spurs after video surfaced of him taking the jacket of a Warriors team employee, Steve Berman of The Athletic reports.

Shumann reportedly took the jacket of Ralph Walker, the Warriors director of team security and Stephen Curry's personal security guard, while leaving the AT&T Center after a practice last week in San Antonio, Berman reports.

He added that several of the Warriors players are concerned about a possible double-standard coming into play in this situation because they think if the media member accused of theft were a person of color, it would have been handled differently. Additionally, Berman reports some of the players are refusing to do exclusive interviews the Warriors have agreed to do with KGO, and that Shumann is usually the person conducting the interviews.

In a statement to The Athletic, a KGO spokesperson said, "We are taking the allegations very seriously and conducting a full investigation. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on personnel matters."

Shumann, who spent six years in the NFL as a wide receiver, was on the 49ers for half of his career, including when they won Super Bowl XVI over the Bengals to conclude the 1981 season.