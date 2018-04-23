Report: ABC7 Anchor Pulled From Warriors-Spurs Game 4 for Stealing Warriors Employee's Jacket

ABC 7's Mike Shumann was reportedly caught on tape taking a Warriors employee's jacket after a practice in San Antonio last week.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 23, 2018

ABC7/KGO-TV sports anchor Mike Shumann was pulled from Sunday's Game 4 between the Warriors and Spurs after video surfaced of him taking the jacket of a Warriors team employee, Steve Berman of The Athletic reports.

Shumann reportedly took the jacket of Ralph Walker, the Warriors director of team security and Stephen Curry's personal security guard, while leaving the AT&T Center after a practice last week in San Antonio, Berman reports.

He added that several of the Warriors players are concerned about a possible double-standard coming into play in this situation because they think if the media member accused of theft were a person of color, it would have been handled differently. Additionally, Berman reports some of the players are refusing to do exclusive interviews the Warriors have agreed to do with KGO, and that Shumann is usually the person conducting the interviews.

In a statement to The Athletic, a KGO spokesperson said, "We are taking the allegations very seriously and conducting a full investigation. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on personnel matters."

Shumann, who spent six years in the NFL as a wide receiver, was on the 49ers for half of his career, including when they won Super Bowl XVI over the Bengals to conclude the 1981 season.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)