The Utah Jazz host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Monday.

The Thunder opened the series with a 116-108 win in Game 1, carried by Paul George and his 36 points on eight-of-11 shooting from three-point range. In Games 2 and 3 however, the Jazz were able to get wins to take control of the series thanks to the backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio.

Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter of Game 2 to lead Utah to a 102-95 victory on the road. Rubio put up 26 points, 11 boards and 10 assists in a 115-102 victory in Game 3 to give Utah a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Russell Westbrook is shooting 36.1 percent in the three games and is averaging 20.7 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to go with 2.3 steals while Rudy Gobert is posting 15 points, 11.3 rebounds, two blocks and one steal to go with 71.4 percent shooting from the field.

