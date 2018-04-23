Joakim Noah Posts Video with Long Hair and Blonde Beard

The former NBA All-star is looking a little strange.

By Nihal Kolur
April 23, 2018

Joakim Noah is out of the NBA after agreeing to be placed on indefinite leave by the New York Knicks in February.

But if you took a look at Noah now, I'm not sure you would be able to recognize him, let alone believe he used to run up and down courts with the best basketball players in the world.

I'm not exactly sure what look Noah is going for. Maybe he's got in touch with his religious side. Or maybe he's just experimenting and wants to explore nature in peace.

Noah played in just seven games, averaging 1.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game. The two-time All-Star has two years remaining on a four-year, $72 million deal that he signed in 2016.

You do you, Joakim.

