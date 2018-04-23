Restaurant Apologizes For Not Seating Giannis Antetokounmpo

Restaurant apologizes for not seating Giannis Antetokounmpo after Game 4 win

By Scooby Axson
April 23, 2018

A Milwaukee restaurant apologized after several people commented on social media that they did not seat Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in timely manner.

Antetokounmpo stopped by a BelAir Cantina, one of six Mexican restaurants in the Milwaukee area, after the Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 104–102 in Game 4 of their first–round series.

When Antetokounmpo was not seated, he left.

"We are very sorry we weren't able to seat Giannis Antetokounmpo in as timely manner as we would have hoped," the statement said. "The Milwaukee Bucks' big win, thanks to his tip in and the team's great play, combined with today's spring weather had people turn out in droves to celebrate and we had quite a wait. We were honored he came in for a celebratory meal, and wish we would have accommodated him right away."

The restaurant said they will hold a table for Antetokounmpo and would provide all Bucks fans with a free taco with any purchase all day on Friday.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is on Tuesday in Boston.

