Watch: Meek Mill Rings 76ers Ceremonial Bell Before Game 5 in Philadelphia

Meek Mill is marked the occasion by ringing Philadelphia's ceremonial bell before the game against the Heat.   

By Charlotte Carroll
April 24, 2018

Rapper Meek Mill spent his first night out of jail by heading to the 76ers first-round playoff game in his hometown Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Sporting a Joel Embiid jersey, he rang Philadelphia's ceremonial bell before the game against the Heat.   

76ers co-owner Michael Rubin announced the news Tuesday on Instagram after visiting Mill with comedian Kevin Hart and saying he went to pick up the rapper from jail.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a lower court to immediately grant bail to the rapper Tuesday, according to FOX29 Philadelphia. The timing of the release was perfect to coincide with Game 5, and as soon as news broke, speculation that he would attend the game started. 

Rubin shared that he was on the way to the game with Mill.

On the way to the sixers game let’s go!!!! #meekfree

A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelgrubin) on

He arrived to media and said he "felt great."

Mill was even hanging with Hart as he got a haircut before the game. 

Mill's legal troubles have been major story within the sports world because of connection to Philadelphia and the nature of the case. 

In November, Rubin wrote a letter on Mill's behalf to help keep him out of prison, but the rapper was eventually sentenced to two-to-four years in prison. 

76ers stars Embiid and Ben Simmons showed support by wearing "Stand With Meek Mill" shirts at a Jay-Z concert in December, while his song "Dreams and Nightmares" became the Eagles' anthem on their Super Bowl run last season.

The 76ers lead the Heat 3–1 in their series. 

Follow the game here

