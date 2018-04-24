Rapper Meek Mill spent his first night out of jail by heading to the 76ers first-round playoff game in his hometown Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Sporting a Joel Embiid jersey, he rang Philadelphia's ceremonial bell before the game against the Heat.

76ers co-owner Michael Rubin announced the news Tuesday on Instagram after visiting Mill with comedian Kevin Hart and saying he went to pick up the rapper from jail.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a lower court to immediately grant bail to the rapper Tuesday, according to FOX29 Philadelphia. The timing of the release was perfect to coincide with Game 5, and as soon as news broke, speculation that he would attend the game started.

Rubin shared that he was on the way to the game with Mill.

He arrived to media and said he "felt great."

Meek Mill has arrived at Wells Fargo Arena for Game 5 — he’ll be ringing the bell pre-game pic.twitter.com/YmcCvlcppJ — Ben Baskin (@Ben_Baskin) April 24, 2018

Mill was even hanging with Hart as he got a haircut before the game.

Yup...you could say @MeekMill and @KevinHart4real are amped to be at Heat-Sixers Game 5 [NSFW] 😂 pic.twitter.com/2HAd9EJ4Xo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 25, 2018

Mill's legal troubles have been major story within the sports world because of connection to Philadelphia and the nature of the case.

In November, Rubin wrote a letter on Mill's behalf to help keep him out of prison, but the rapper was eventually sentenced to two-to-four years in prison.

76ers stars Embiid and Ben Simmons showed support by wearing "Stand With Meek Mill" shirts at a Jay-Z concert in December, while his song "Dreams and Nightmares" became the Eagles' anthem on their Super Bowl run last season.

The 76ers lead the Heat 3–1 in their series.

