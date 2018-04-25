The Cavaliers' LeBron James did it again, nailing a buzzer beater to beat the Pacers in Game 5 of their opening round playoff series.
Cleveland had an 11 point lead with 10 and a half minutes to play, but Indiana clawed back to tie it at 95 with 33.6 seconds to play.
The Pacers had a chance to take the lead with a Victor Oladipo layup in the final seconds, but a huge block from James prevented that.
Then James hit the buzzer beater on the other side of the court to get the win.
James celebrated the game winner by jumping on a table.
The shot was eerily reminiscent of his Game 2 buzzer beater against Orlando in 2009.
James finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
The Cavaliers lead the series 3–2.
Game 6 will be played Friday.